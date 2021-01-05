After having justified slowness and caution in the vaccination strategy against Covid-19, the government is now showing a desire to accelerate. The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, indicated Tuesday, January 5, the opening, by the end of the month, of 500 to 600 centers “which will be accessible to the city”. Gabriel Attal, government spokesperson, had specified Sunday January 2, that it would not be “Giant vaccinodromes requiring kilometers of travelBehind this balancing act: the specter of the fiasco of the vaccination campaign against influenza A (H1N1) in 2009.

Thursday, November 12, 2009: in front of journalists’ cameras, the Minister of Health at the time, Roselyne Bachelot, is vaccinated against influenza A in a gymnasium in the 14th arrondissement of Paris. After the nursing staff, it is people at risk and those around the infants who are invited to go to large collective vaccination centers. The goal By order of priority, is to allow all French people who wish to be vaccinated. 65 million notices are sent by health insurance.

In each center, one or more teams can take care of 360 people per four-hour shift. 1,060 centers are announced throughout the territory, gradually opened to very wide time slots and up to seven days a week. Wholesaler distributors deliver vaccine orders from storage areas to vaccination centers. The vaccines are then stored there in refrigerators. Preparation of the vaccine and injection are carried out by two nursing staff.

“France vaccinated 5.36 million people on June 1, 2010, i.e. less than 8.5% of its population“reports, in the summer of 2010, the parliamentary commission of inquiry sure “how the influenza A vaccination campaign was programmed, explained and managed“. The commission concludes a”public health failure“, aroundn double observation: a goal of mass vaccination of the population far from being achieved and dissatisfaction among health professionals, in particular liberal doctors and nurses.

The epidemic turned out to be much less fatal than feared, the French did not understand the gap between the means deployed and the reality of the epidemic at the time. “The voluntarist vaccination campaign undoubtedly turned out to be too rigid in application, despite its adjustments, because it was based on systems planned for more serious pandemics, and was based essentially on vaccination centers whose principle itself was contested“wrote the commission of inquiry in 2010. The establishment of these centers has also, added the investigation report,”fueled the feeling that the health authorities were turning their backs on health professionals, general practitioners, private nurses and pharmacists “

The massive crisis of confidence of 2009-2010 has left traces and helps explain certain strategic choices for 2020-2021. At the start of the vaccination campaign against COVID-19, the government assumed and justified a certain slowness, in order to take the time to explain and gain support. The Prime Minister, Jean Castex, had also estimated early December “desirable that the general practitioner be at the heart of the system and in particular the attending physician”, especially via pre-vaccination consultations (intended to assess the patient’s clinical situation, check that he has no allergy, inform him of the benefits and risks of the vaccine and obtain his consent). The clearly stated objective was not to vaccinate in the assembly line but to bring the vaccine to the patient, with priority given to residents and members of the staff of nursing homes.

Faced with the flood of accusations and incentives to “change gear” and while our European neighbors post tens, even hundreds of thousands of vaccinations, the government has finally changed its strategy. Vaccination centers, accessible in town, are therefore announced. It remains to know the logistical and medical modalities of the deployment of these centers.