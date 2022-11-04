First major setback for NIO. The Chinese carmaker, considered by Tesla as one of its main rivals in the global electric vehicle market, has had to deal with a heavy slowdown in production and sales, mainly due to the anti-Covid restrictions imposed by the Chinese government. Result? Thousands of electric cars have never been built and as many thousands have never reached their respective potential owners.

According to reports from Autonews, which cites some people familiar with the issue, NIO would have tried to make the so-called “closed loop systems“, Which means workers were essentially required to live inside the factories so as to allow production to continue despite the ongoing lockdown. A futile effort, however, given that the shortage of components was so important that it prevented NIO from continuing to assemble new vehicles. In numerical terms, there is talk of the loss of around 7,000 electric vehicles in production, which means that deliveries have decreased by around 5,000 units. The effects of the setback have already been partially witnessed by the market: NIO registered 10,059 registrations in October, down 8% from September numbers. Production has now resumed in the two sites that had been affected by the interruptions but only partially, which is why it is reasonable to expect that also in the next month the responses that will arrive from the market will not be encouraging.

NIO is clearly not the only car manufacturer to have been affected by the restrictions put in place by the Chinese government, and indeed its experience shows how the approach of zero tolerance of China in the face of the pandemic is in fact disrupting the affairs of the world’s second largest economy, impacting factory operations and auto brand supply chains. The hope of NIO and the other companies is that it can return to normal as soon as possible.