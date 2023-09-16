Although figures are not officially discussed and it is not even accepted that In educational institutions of Guasave there are already cases of covid among students, the reality is that some schools have already begun to apply the preventive measures already known to everyone, such as the use of face masks, antibacterial gel and constant hand washing, in addition to the fact that in the event that any of the minors present any symptoms associated with covid, they ask parents to choose to leave them at home and thus avoid exposing the rest of the students and teachers.

The head of the Regional services of Petatlán, Jaime Carlos Hernández, when questioned about this, limited himself to saying that there is no indication as such directly from the Education secretary or of the Health Secretary, but they do know that if there is any suspicion of covid in schools, the protocols that have been established since the pandemic must be immediately applied, which suggests that at least in the institutions in which they have already made public these measures, if infections could exist.

The reality is that although the authorities have insisted that the active cases in the municipality are not alarming, the same thing could be happening as at the beginning of the pandemicthat the cases are not being treated as covid, but as any cold and with this the authorities of Health do not have a clear and above all true report of the infections that are in Guasave; so preventive measures do not hurt.

