The increase in infections Covid in Italy and the spread of the new variant Omicron pushed the government to pass a new anti-Covid decree. Until January 31, 2022 outdoor events and parties will be prohibited, the obligation to wear masks even outdoors and for Ffp2 indoors (and on public transport) and the obligation to have a super Green pass for drinks at the bar counter and refresh yourself. It is forbidden to consume food and drinks in cinemas, theaters and sporting events. Reduced the time interval between the second and third dose of vaccine (four months) and also the duration of validity of the green pass (six months).