Professor Cyrille Cohen, immunologist at Bar Ilan University in Tel Aviv district, member of the Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials advisory board, said Monday February 1 on franceinfo that Israel “begins to see the effects of vaccination” with “a drop in infections by 50% and a drop in hospitalizations by 40%”. “As early as June, we decided that vaccination should be a strategy”, he explained. 35% of the Israeli population has already been vaccinated.

franceinfo: Are you starting to see the effects of vaccination?

Cyrille Cohen: We are starting to see some effects. What is happening, fortunately and unfortunately, is that we have a mix between the very, very strong infections because of the British variant which is rampant right now in Israel and on the other hand, indeed. , we are starting to see the effects of vaccination, precisely. We have received data to show that, in localities, for example, which have been vaccinated practically at 100%, I am talking about the over 60s because it is our priority, we have seen a drop in infections of 50% and a 40% drop in hospitalizations and a 15% drop in critical patients. We are starting to see the effects of this vaccination.

How effective is vaccination on these new variants?

You can protect yourself with vaccines. The big problem we have is the South African variant which also arrived in Israel. We have very few cases. About 30 cases have been identified. But anyway, it’s known that this South African variant would appear to be a bit more resistant to vaccines, perhaps, from studies that have been published in the United States. There, really, it’s a race right now.

Have vaccines changed patient profiles?

What we see today is that there is a fall of the over 60s in intensive care units in Israel. When I say fall, it’s about 20% over the past two weeks. And we see on the other side a rise of young people. This is where we see that the average age of patients is dropping. It is believed to be due to the vaccination because people who are elderly have been vaccinated. We have other data from the Ministry of Health which shows that the infection rate in vaccinated people has fallen by 0.03% or so. Compared to a sample that represents these same vaccinated but unvaccinated people, a group of precisely the same age and the same demographics, we see an infection rate of 0.6%. So we more or less understand that the efficiency, for now, is around 90%. We still have to wait to see the real effects of this vaccination on the entire population.

Why did Israel succeed in its vaccination campaign?

As early as June, we decided that vaccination should be a strategy. I’m a member of the National Vaccine Clinical Trials Council. I had been contacted. We were asked to prepare for a vaccine strategy. We have started to enter into negotiations with different companies.

“We bought a lot of vaccines. It’s a bet we made. We decided to buy everything we could.” Prof Cyrille Cohen, immunologist in Tel Aviv to franceinfo

We bet on vaccination because one day of confinement, it equates to many doses of vaccine. There is a lot of logistics that has been put in place in Israel. And I think Pfizer, in a way, realized that in Israel they vaccinate very quickly and very well. We vaccinate 2% of the population per day in Israel. Since Israel is also a small country, we would not need many doses, and therefore, in exchange for data that we provide, that we also provide to WHO, to better understand this vaccination on the sample of the population, we also managed to have more doses.