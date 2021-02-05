Hundreds of people gathered today, Friday, in the city of Rangoon, to protest against the army’s takeover of power and the overthrow of Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government in Myanmar.

Hundreds of professors and students demonstrated in front of a university in Rangoon, the largest demonstration to date since the military coup.

The demonstrators chanted slogans in support of Aung San Suu Kyi, whose party spokesman said she is “under house arrest” in the capital, Naypyidaw, and is “in good health.”

“As long as they (the military) remain in office, we will not come to work,” said history professor Win Win Mao. If all the people do that, their system will not survive. ”

And 300 deputies organized a virtual session to denounce the army’s control of parliament.

The army, which ended its coup on Monday, the process of democratic transition in the country, continues its arrests despite international appeals.

A spokesman for the National League for Democracy Party, which leads Suu Kyi, announced the arrest of Hin Hatin (79 years), a veteran of the party “at his daughter’s house” in Rangoon at dawn today, Friday, noting that the man spent twenty years in prison between 1989 and 2010 during the sentence. Army.

Around 150 political officials and activists have been arrested, according to the Political Prisoners Support Association, a Rangoon-based nongovernmental organization.

US President Joe Biden urged the generals to “relinquish power” while his administration is considering imposing “targeted sanctions” against some of them.

The Security Council adopted a joint statement in which it expressed “deep concern” about the situation in Myanmar and called for the release of the detainees.