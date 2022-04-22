Anti-corruption has decided to initiate ‘investigative proceedings’ on part of the complaint that Isabel Díaz Ayuso presented on March 10 through the Popular Parliamentary Group in the Madrid Assembly. In that letter, the regional president and her team urged the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate twelve emergency contracts worth 326 million euros signed by the Government of Pedro Sánchez during the health crisis caused by Covid and which, according to the PP, would present several irregularities. Two of those adjudications on which the Prosecutor’s Office is now focusing are related to companies owned by relatives of the President of the Government himself and Nadia Calviño.

Finally, Anticorruption has decided to investigate seven of those twelve reported contracts. These are the awards to Business Management and Support Solutions SL, FCS Select Products SL, Member Of The Tribe SL, Weihaitextile Group Import & Export, Hyperin Grupo Empresarial, Beedigital, and Playbol plastic industries, according to a decree signed this Friday by Chief Prosecutor Alejandro Luzón, who has entrusted prosecutor Luis Pastor with the proceedings in this case for possible crimes of prevarication, prohibited negotiations with officials, influence peddling and embezzlement of public funds.

As far as Pedro Sánchez is concerned, the popular complaint pointed to a possible crime of “influence peddling” in the “granting of subsidies and aid” to Industrias Plasticas Playbol. This company, which would have received “aid equivalent” to 64,959.82 euros, “was linked to the parents of the Prime Minister.”

As for Vice President Calviño, the letter states that the Executive entrusted, always through an emergency contract, the “management of the digital image and online reputation of Social Security” for 532,400 euros with VAT to Yellow Pages Solutions Digitales (Beedigital), a company in which the husband of the vice president is director of marketing.

Anticorruption will also investigate the contract awarded to Soluciones de Gestión y Apoyo a Empresas SL, which the PP relates to the former Minister of Transport José Luis Ábalos. The agreement with the firm FCS Select Products SL, which the complaint links to the former head of Health Salvador Illa, will also be analyzed.

According to the complaint, the awards of those emergency contracts were made to seven companies related to the PSOE. In addition to these specifications, the popular people from Madrid took fourteen “aid in the form of guarantees worth more than 800,000 euros” to Anticorruption, which would also present irregularities.

However, Luzón, despite opening the investigation, already advances that the PP does not provide information “on the alleged relationship of the successful bidders with the persons listed and their possible intervention or help in obtaining the contracts […] about their participation in criminal acts.

Be that as it may, the head of Anti-corruption anticipates that the investigation will focus on clarifying “the relationship of each of the companies with the different public administrations” and if there was a “lack of verification of the concurrence of the minimum requirements for the formalization of the contracts”. Luzón insists that it considers “appropriate the practice of some proceedings that, without initially targeting natural or legal persons, allow confirming or ruling out the criminal significance of the reported facts”, taking into account “the relevance of the correct and normal functioning of the Public Administration subject to the system of values ​​established in the Constitution and to the indisputable social importance of the context in which the events described in the complaint take place”.

The Madrid regional president decided to file the complaint, now partially admitted by the Prosecutor’s Office after Podemos, Más Madrid and PSOE filed another on February 18 to investigate the mask contract linked to Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s brother, which Anticorruption also He has agreed to investigate ««We are going to start investigating everyone», warned the Madrid leader to the opposition in the regional Assembly. “You (PSOE deputies) are going to have to give many explanations,” warned the president.