Luis Bárcenas, upon his arrival on December 27 at the Victoria Kent Social Integration Center (CIS), where he is serving a sentence in semi-liberty. alvaro garcia

The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office has requested the Ministry of the Interior to forward the file prepared by Penitentiary Institutions to grant former PP treasurer Luis Bárcenas the semi-liberty regime that allows him to leave the prison for more than 15 hours a day since the end of December from the center of Madrid where he is serving a sentence, as confirmed by EL PAÍS sources from the public ministry. With this, Anticorruption intends to know the content of the reports prepared by the prison professionals on which that decision was based to study whether to file an appeal before the Penitentiary Surveillance judge in which to request that Bárcenas return to his previous situation, when he only left from prison with specific permits. The former PP treasurer, sentenced to 29 years and one month in prison by the Supreme Court for his involvement in the Gürtel caseUntil now, he has served a little more than half of the 12 years that the National Court set him as the maximum stay in prison.

Specifically, Anticorruption wants to know the act that was lifted from the meeting held in November by the members of the treatment board – a body made up of penitentiary professionals – of the Soto del Real prison (Madrid) in which it was agreed to propose to Penitentiary Institutions that article 100.2 of the Penitentiary Regulations applied to the ex-treasurer of the PP, then imprisoned in this jail. This section of the regulation allows Interior to make the prison life regime of a second degree inmate more flexible (as is the case of Bárcenas) so that he can enjoy part of the benefits of those classified in the third degree or open regime as an instrument for his social reintegration. According to the sources consulted, the proposal of the Soto del Real prison board was not then unanimous and the Prosecutor’s Office wants, before making the decision on whether to appeal or not, to study the arguments used by both the members who They defended applying this article of the Penitentiary Regulations to the politician like those used by those who opposed it.

In that decision of the Madrid prison, it weighed that the former treasurer had already enjoyed twenty exit permits without any incident, that he had shown good behavior during his imprisonment and that he was participating in a reintegration program that includes restorative justice group meetings. with victims of different crimes. The last one, with a woman who had suffered a sexual assault, according to what sources of his defense detailed to this newspaper at the time. Although participation in these programs, which is voluntary, does not entail any prison benefits, Prisons do take them into account when granting them.

Interior endorsed the prison proposal a month later and Bárcenas finally entered the Victoria Kent Social Insertion Center (CIS, where semi-liberty prisoners are serving their sentences) on December 27, in Madrid. There he was then interviewed by the center’s educator, lawyer, psychologist and social worker, in order to design the execution plan for the rest of his sentence. According to prison sources, in cases similar to that of Bárcenas, inmates are authorized to leave the CIS from Monday to Friday for the hours necessary for them to go to the occupation they have justified, but they have to return to the prison every day at spend a good part of the day inside and sleep. They are also set a number of weekends per month that they can spend at home, which are usually two at the beginning. If a good evolution of the inmate is observed, these hours become more flexible and are extended in the following months.

However, the sentence execution plan designed for the former PP treasurer is much broader from the first week, practically the same as that enjoyed by the majority of prisoners already classified in third degree. Specifically, he is authorized to leave from 7:30 in the morning to 11:00 p.m., in addition to spending all weekends and holidays at his home, after justifying to the Penitentiary Institutions that he had a job as an accountant for a company of his son Guillermo, musician and bandleader Stool, and that he was signed up as a volunteer in a soup kitchen run by a religious order. In the latter he has already begun to collaborate, as confirmed by sources of his defense.

