The Regional Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office requested documentation from the Murcia City Council about the trip that twenty groups from the Sardinera Group made to the Italian city of Genoa in May 2022 to promote this Murcian festival. A trip attended by several councilors from the then PSOE and Ciudadanos coalition government and in which the City Council invested 350,000 euros.

The transfer of the Burial of the Sardine festival to Genoa was carried out within the framework of the twinning process between Murcia and the Italian city and according to the then Councilor for Culture and Tourism, Pedro García Rex, the distribution of the contribution of the Expenses for the development of the initiative were estimated at “20% by Murcia, 30% by Genoa and the rest by the Sardinera Group”, according to the councilor. The total cost of the trip exceeded one million euros.

«We have already done a previous study and we are immersed in carrying out an analysis of the possible impact and economic return of this action, but for now we are very satisfied with what we experienced in the Italian city, which had more than 100,000 attendees. ; “Everyone knows Murcia and there has been an interest in coming to visit it,” García Rex said days later.

Municipal sources explained that the request reached the Department of Culture in November and that the documentation is being compiled to send it to the Prosecutor's Office.