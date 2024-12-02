Anti-corruption requests that the Supreme Court charge Alvise for illegally financing his European campaign

The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office has reported in favor of the Supreme Court investigating MEP Luis ‘Alvise’ Pérez for illegally financing his campaign in the last European elections. The organization directed by Alejandro Luzón, as advanced by the SER Chainhas asked that the case be left in the hands of the court before which Alvise is seated, understanding that there are solid indications that he paid for his campaign illegally, as elDiario.es revealed exclusively, collecting 100,000 euros in cash from a businessman. of the cryptocurrency sector.

Alvise Pérez collected 100,000 euros in cash from a cryptocurrency businessman during the campaign

The ultra agitator, a few days before starting his electoral campaign throughout the country in the European elections, went to the headquarters of Álvaro Romillo’s companies, specialized in the cryptocurrency and investment sector, to collect 100,000 euros in cash. Alvise himself acknowledged the facts after elDiario.es revealed the charge, although he limited himself to saying that he had collected that money “as a freelancer” and “without an invoice,” without specifying what services he had provided for Romillo beyond going to one. of their events in Madrid.

It was Romillo himself who reported this fact to the authorities when his investment platform, the Madeira Investment Club, went bankrupt. The National Court opened a criminal case to study the collapse of his company and, in parallel, the Prosecutor’s Office understood that there were indications of illegal financing in Alvise’s collection, although it ended up leaving the case in the hands of the National Court as it had been the first in opening proceedings.

The investigating judge offered the MEP and leader of ‘Se Acabó La Fiesta’ to voluntarily testify at the National Court, a court before which he is not qualified, and Alvise’s refusal has opened the process to decide if the case should go before the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court. The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office has reported in favor of submitting a reasoned statement and that a Supreme Court judge be the one to charge him.

The MEP faces half a dozen criminal cases opened in courts and tribunals throughout the country, which will now have to be taken up by the Supreme Court due to his capacity as a politician in Brussels. Among others is the complaint for threats that a Seville judge filed against him, the criminal investigation opened for disseminating photos of one of the daughters of the President of the Government and several for defaming politicians. He has also just been fined 5,000 euros for Data Protection for disseminating a photo of Minister Óscar Puente’s daughter when the young woman was a minor.

AUDIO | Alvise promised laws in favor of the businessman who paid him 100,000 euros: “I will be key to the government with Feijóo and Abascal”



In the case of illegal financing, it will now be the court of the National Court that decides whether, as requested by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, it sends the case to the Supreme Court to be investigated for collecting 100,000 euros in cash a few hours before launching into the road in election campaign. A campaign in which his group of voters obtained more than 800,000 votes and three seats in the European Parliament.