Anti-corruption requests 15 years in prison for Alberto Luceño and 9 years and 10 months in prison for Luis Medina in the so-called ‘mask case’ for the sale of medical supplies at an exorbitant price and of very low quality to the Madrid City Council during the worst moments of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. “The intention of both defendants was to enrich themselves excessively at the expense of the situation of extreme need for medical supplies” in the first days after the covid health crisis was decreed, concludes the Prosecutor’s Office.

In its brief of conclusions, the Public Ministry accuses Alberto Luceño of a continued crime of aggravated fraud, a continued crime of falsification of a commercial document committed by an individual, a continued crime of falsification of an official document committed by an individual and a crime against the Treasury public aggravated For his part, the son of the Duke of Feria and Nati Abascal faces charges of aggravated fraud and false commercial documents.

Anticorrupción details in its letter that in the second half of March 2020, “in a situation of rapid evolution of the pandemic caused by Covid-19 and of extreme need and lack of sanitary materials, Alberto Luceño, taking advantage of the fact that he knew a businessman in Malaysia who could supply these products, went to Medina, so that, since he was a well-known person in Spanish social life, he would look for and facilitate contact with possible public institutions interested in acquiring this material ».

Through a mutual friend – the Prosecutor’s Office maintains – Luis Medina “managed to contact a relative of the mayor of Madrid”, who provided him with an address of the General Coordination of the Mayor’s Office of Madrid to whom he could direct his offer. Medina sent an email to this address on March 18, 2023, offering various medical supplies (protective suits, masks, COVID antibody test, disinfectants). In this message, Medina claimed that he was selling this material to various European governments and that he worked directly with the factories, “which turned out not to be true.”

And it is there that Anti-Corruption launches the harshest of its accusations against the two commission agents: «From this moment on, the intention of both defendants was to exaggerately enrich themselves at the expense of the aforementioned situation of extreme need and lack of sanitary materials, selling the products for a much higher price than what was offered by the suppliers”.

The Public Prosecutor accuses the two alleged businessmen of having taken advantage of this shortage to “impose exorbitant commissions that they kept the buyer hidden at all times, whom they convinced that they were acting for altruistic reasons, without obtaining any benefit from the operation.” ».