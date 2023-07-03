The Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in Combating Corruption accredited the existence of the probable commission of the crime of Irregular Performance of Public Functionwhich involves Hector Melesio Cuen Diaz, son of the ex-rector of the UAS Hector Melesio Cuen Ojeda.

For the probable commission of the crime of Improper Exercise of Public Service the ex-rector is pointed out Juan Eulogio Guerra Liera and the current rector Jesus Maduena Molinaagainst Autonomous University of Sinaloa, main public university of the state.

The foregoing is disclosed in a document dated July 3, 2023, issued by the Judge Francisca Magdalena Lara MezaAgent of the Public Ministry attached to the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in Combating Corruption.

Indicated of possible irregular performance of the public function:

Hector Melesio Cuen Diaz

Soila Maribel Gaxiola Camacho

Jorge Perez Rubio

Oscar Orlando Guardon

Norma Alicia Aguilar Navarro

Ismael Garcia Castro

Manuel de Jesus Lara Salazar

Salvador Perez Martinez

Noted for possible improper exercise of public service:

Juan Eulogio Guerra Liera

Jesus Maduena Molina

The investigation file on these possible crimes was opened based on a complaint document that was received on May 25, 2023 by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in Combating Corruption.

These crimes would have been committed against the Autonomous University of Sinaloa. The Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in Combating Corruption cites that from the aforementioned complaint, evidence and test data were found that prove the possible commission of the aforementioned crimes.