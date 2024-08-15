Chihuahua. – The collaboration procedure between the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of Chihuahua and the Prosecutor’s Office of Mexico City had not yet concluded at the time of attempting to arrest Javier Corral, said the coordinator of Morena in the State Congress, Cuauhtémoc Estrada.

This happened after agents from the capital’s Prosecutor’s Office headed by its head, Ulises Lara, prevented the execution of the arrest warrant for the Chihuahua agents in a restaurant in the country’s capital.

Estrada Sotelo said that it would be necessary to review whether the Chihuahua agents tried to arrest the former president “by force,” and he considered that the intervention of the Mexico City Prosecutor was not a rescue, but rather the protection of a process that must be followed in an institutional manner.

“Anyone who attempts to violate a process in a different entity is simply acting in a territory where, given an unconcluded collaboration agreement, they are outside the jurisdiction,” declared the leader of the bench.

He also called on the public to reflect on the reasons for Corral’s arrest, stating that Morena was critical of Corral’s government and denied that it was a defense.