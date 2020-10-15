Oxygen balloon for Podemos in the Dina case. As confirmed by legal sources, the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office has sent an internal note to his counterparts in the Supreme Court where he expresses his opposition to opening an investigation in this court against the second vice president of the Government and leader of the formation, Pablo Iglesias. This position is known after the magistrate Manuel García-Castellón, instructor of the Villarejo case, submitted last week the rationale where it asked to charge the political leader for the alleged crimes of discovery and disclosure of secrets with “gender aggravation”, computer damage, false report and simulation of crime.

The Anticorruption point of view is important: it is the body that has investigated the Dina case, one of the separate pieces of the macrosummary of Operation Tandem, where the alleged illegal businesses of retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo, in prison since 2017, are surrounded. But his opinion is not decisive, since it is up to the members of the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office to prepare the final report that will be sent to the high court to express the position of the public ministry on whether to open a case to Iglesias or to directly shelve the reasoned presentation of the judge. In that sense, legal sources detail that Anti-Corruption has sent that note to its counterparts after they asked it.

The State Attorney General, Dolores Delgado, pointed out this Thursday in a ceremony that she has no opinion and does not participate in the development of the report that is being prepared. At this time, the Criminal Admissions Chamber of the Supreme Court remains waiting for that report from the Prosecutor’s Office where it decides whether or not to support the case against Iglesias.

These movements in the public prosecutor’s office come after Judge Manuel García-Castellón raised his reasoned statement to the Supreme Court, understanding that there are indications to begin investigating the leader of Podemos, his former adviser Dina Bousselham; to the third vice president of the Congress Gloria Elizo; Ricardo Sa Ferreira, who was Bousselham’s partner; and to lawyers Marta Flor and Raúl Carballedo. The judge of the National High Court indicated that Iglesias received in good condition from the president of Grupo Zeta, Antonio Asensio, on January 20, 2016, the original memory card from Dina Bousselham’s phone, in which he verified that he stored personal files and of a very intimate character.

The magistrate emphasized that, despite the fact that Bousselham and Iglesias were close people, he kept the card for a time without informing his adviser. The judge believes that this action can be linked to the knowledge that the leader of Podemos had when observing the screenshots that the advisor kept of conversations of messaging groups in which the gauge appeared. Another significant point for the magistrate is the fact that Iglesias returned the inoperative card to his adviser: “It is known that when the card is returned it is useless for its operation.”