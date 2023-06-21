The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor “does not oppose” the judges suspending the six-year prison sentence, which was imposed on the former president of the Board, José Antonio Griñán, 77, for embezzlement in the case of the ERE, as stated in a letter sent this Wednesday to the Provincial Court of Seville. The Public Prosecutor’s Office is therefore in favor of the former socialist leader not going to jail, in view of the latest report from the forensic doctor in which she advised against his admission to a penitentiary center because “he suffers from a very serious illness.” serious and incurable”.

Griñán requested the suspension of his sentence for suffering from prostate cancer on December 22, the same day that the Court of Seville gave a period of 10 days to the former senior officials of the Board sentenced to prison terms in the piece policy of the ERE to enter a penitentiary center. His defense supported this petition in article 80.4 of the Criminal Code, which establishes that “judges and courts may grant the suspension of any sentence imposed without being subject to any requirement in the event that the prisoner is suffering from a very serious illness with incurable conditions.” ”, and that is to which the Prosecutor’s Office does not oppose its application.

The first report issued by the forensic doctor in January of this year was unfavorable for Griñán entering prison, understanding that the radiotherapy treatment prescribed to treat his cancer was incompatible with his stay in prison. Then the Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution, exercised by the PP, endorsed the decision of the doctor and the judges agreed to suspend his entry into prison until he finished with the recommended medical process. In May, once this treatment was completed, the coroner again issued an opinion that was not strong enough in favor or against his entry into a prison and, at the request of Anti-Corruption, the doctor issued a new assessment that became known last Friday in which he was emphatic in his recommendation that it was convenient for him to stay at home to treat the “incurable conditions” that his “very serious illness” entails.

In the absence of knowing the opinion of the private prosecution -which has always aligned itself with the Prosecutor’s Office-, it will be the magistrates of the First Section of the Seville Court who have the last word on the future of Griñán. The former president of the Board is the only one of the eight former senior officials convicted of embezzlement —with the exception of former Labor Director Juan Márquez, whose imprisonment was suspended by the Seville Court, having seen his sentence reduced to three years by the Supreme Court deprivation of liberty― who has not entered prison to serve their sentences. The former Deputy Minister of Employment, Agustín Barberá, who suffers from cancer, also requested the suspension of his sentence for a “very serious illness”, but the judges did not uphold his request and on April 11 he entered a prison.

Barberá has requested the third degree of prison, a situation that the former Andalusian Minister of Employment, José Antonio Viera, 77, has already enjoyed since June 9, who was granted this prison benefit, five months after his admission to prison. prison, in attention to the cancer that he also suffers.