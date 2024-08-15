Chihuahua— Agents of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of Chihuahua attempted last night to arrest former governor Javier Corral in Mexico City, but failed when the Attorney General’s Office of the capital intervened, whose head, Ulises Lara, prevented the arrest from being carried out.

The incident occurred at the Gin Gin restaurant in the Roma neighborhood in Mexico City, where Corral Jurado was having dinner around 9:00 p.m.

According to unofficial sources from the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and the State Judiciary, an arrest warrant for the crime of embezzlement had been issued against the former president and a collaboration letter had been sent to the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office, but it was not possible to execute the order of a state criminal control judge.

By the time this edition went to press, the Attorney General’s Office had not officially released a report on the incident, but national media such as Milenio and Imagen Noticias reported that at the time of attempting the arrest, Corral made some calls and shortly after 40 minutes the head of the capital’s Attorney General’s Office arrived at the scene, who prevented the Chihuahua officers from complying with the court order.

In a video posted on social media, Lara told the agents of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office that although the letter of collaboration from Chihuahua had been received, it had not been answered, and as head of the Public Prosecutor’s Office in that jurisdiction, he denied the state agents authorization to proceed with the arrest.

Thus, Corral Jurado was taken from the scene in a van from the CDMX Prosecutor’s Office.

By the time this edition went to press, the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office had not provided any information on the criminal case against Corral Jurado, nor had the head of the investigative body, Abelardo Valenzuela, answered calls seeking details of the failed arrest attempt.