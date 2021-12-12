The United Nations believes that the conference is a global milestone to improve international cooperation against corruption and help the world recover honestly from the Corona epidemic, as the ninth session of the Conference of States Parties will support efforts to restore the General Secretariat, strengthen effective institutions, promote sustainable development, and ensure economic and political stability.

This is the second time that the Conference of States Parties is being held in Africa, and it is expected to bring together around 2,700 participants from governments, regional organizations, intergovernmental organizations, civil society, academia and the private sector in Egypt or online.

The current session of the conference will discuss prevention, asset recovery and international cooperation, as well as topical issues such as physical ownership and how to move forward with the commitments contained in the Political Declaration of the General Assembly’s Special Session on Anti-Corruption.

The United Nations Convention against Corruption is the global reference to combating corruption and how to cooperate between countries in the related fields. Egypt joined it in late 2003, believing in the importance of international cooperation to prevent corrupt practices around the world.

What is the Anti-Corruption Agreement?

The United Nations Convention against Corruption entered into force in December 2005 and has achieved nearly universal compliance, with nearly all 189 member states of the United Nations ratifying it. The most recent member states of the United Nations to join are Somalia and Suriname.

Under the agreement, states are legally bound to prevent and criminalize corruption, promote international cooperation, recover and return looted funds, and improve technical assistance and information sharing in both the public and private sectors.

The convention commits states to criminalizing a wide range of acts of corruption, including not only classic acts of corruption such as bribery and embezzlement of public funds, but also trading in influence, abuse of functions, and concealment and laundering of the proceeds of corruption, and it also covers corruption in the private sector.

Under the agreement, states are obligated to provide each other with the widest range of mutual legal assistance in investigations, prosecutions and judicial proceedings, and states have also agreed to cooperate with each other in a variety of criminal matters related to corruption, and are required to take measures that support the tracing, freezing, seizure and confiscation of the proceeds of corruption .

Strict measures

The city of Sharm El-Sheikh has become fully fledged to host the conference, as the maximum degree of preparedness has been raised and security measures have been tightened. To receive officials and participating delegations.

Medical measures were also tightened to prevent the spread of infection with the Corona virus, by sending 34 ambulances equipped as intensive care that were distributed after studying the human densities scheduled to attend the conference, and emphasizing the readiness of Sharm El-Sheikh International Hospital and providing them with equipped medical staff.

The conference headquarters were also provided with two medical clinics to follow up on the application of precautionary measures, and to deal immediately with any disease cases.

Welcome Message

In turn, the Chairman of the Administrative Control Authority, Major General Hassan Abdel Shafi, welcomed the delegations of the Conference of the States Parties to the Convention against Corruption, stressing that Egypt has provided, throughout its history, a living model of coexistence between different cultures and races.

He pointed out that Egypt’s consensual policies played a decisive role in resolving many issues, and the political will in Egypt did not hesitate to provide all forms of support to help convergence of views, support moral values, and achieve security, peace, prosperity and development for all peoples.

He stated that Egypt is proud of hosting anti-corruption experts from around the world to participate in an event that is the most prominent on the agenda of international events in the field of preventing and combating corruption, considering that the conference constitutes a basic platform for us to talk about how we can preserve and protect the capabilities of our peoples who look up to us.

Corruption and terrorism

In an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, the strategic expert, Samir Ragheb, explained that the regimes in the world, especially in our region, face two main enemies: terrorism and corruption.

Ragheb added that Egypt works with the theory of multilateral action; Because corruption cases are mostly cases closer to organized crime in which there are multiple nationalities and states, and they are cross-border crimes, and confronting them requires multilateral action with the participation of security and intelligence agencies with the cooperation of banking agencies.

He stressed that this conference aims to coordinate the interaction of countries with regard to combating corruption in all its dimensions, whether it is the security dimension, criminal or economic institutions, pointing out that Cairo is making great efforts, whether at the local level or international cooperation with regard to Egypt being free of money laundering and cooperating with The rest of the countries regionally and internationally to eliminate corruption crimes of all kinds.

The Egyptian expert explained that President Sisi released the Administrative Control Authority’s hand in the face of all forms of corruption, and then it was restructured so that it would be able to prosecute the corrupt, and no one is above the law, and we are dealing with the utmost transparency.