The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of the State of Chihuahua has formally filed two complaints with the authorities of Mexico City, in response to recent incidents involving its staff in that city. These complaints were submitted to the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Combating Corruption of the Attorney General’s Office and to the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Combating Corruption of Mexico City.

On August 14, 2024, the Chihuahua Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office team was in Mexico City to serve a court order related to JCJ, an individual who had evaded justice and was facing charges of aggravated embezzlement in the amount of $98,600,000.00 pesos. The case involves several officials and individuals from the country’s capital. In accordance with articles 20, section C and 21 of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States, and articles 105, 109, 221 and 222 of the National Code of Criminal Procedure, two complaints have been filed: one before María de la Luz Mijangos Borja, head of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Combating Corruption of the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic, and another before Rafael Chong Flores, Specialized Prosecutor for Combating Corruption of Mexico City. These complaints are made to inform the authorities about the alleged crimes that occurred, which are considered a serious obstruction of justice. The charges being investigated include influence peddling, evasion, abuse of authority, disobedience and resistance by private individuals, among others.