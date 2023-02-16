The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office has requested this Thursday in the trial of the piece of the Punic case regarding León that a condemnatory sentence is followed in the National Court, considering that the “perverse mechanism” that the plot established in the Leonese Provincial Council has been proven and that the public prosecutor understands that they devised, the alleged achiever of the plot, the businessman Alejandro de Pedro, the former president of the Diputación Martín Marcos Martínez and the former chief of staff Pedro Vicente Sánchez.

During the presentation of its report for two hours, the Prosecutor’s Office has focused on the arrival of the plot to the Diputación de León. “Given the negative news that was published” about who was then its president, Isabel Carrasco, she came into “contact with the tandem” formed by Alejandro de Pedro and José Antonio Conesa with whom, through the mediation of the then vice president Martín Marcos, ” arranged” a series of jobs to improve reputation.

“These [trabajos] their almost exclusive purpose was for the Google search engines to displace the negative news and that only positive or neutral news related to their activity would appear”, detailed the prosecutor, who has maintained that not only Carrasco and Martínez participated in that concert, but also other people who managed to have the services “not paid by the president, but by the public treasury.”

The public ministry considers that the perverse mechanism used by the defendants has been “proven”, which would have validated invoices and authorized different payments to make “a budget that exceeded” half a million euros available to the president in some cases. The plot, the Prosecutor’s Office points out, continued after the death of the president of the deputation and also leader of the provincial PP, who was brutally murdered in May 2014, at the age of 59.

In this context, the Prosecutor’s Office has affirmed that “the result of these tandem efforts created a trust” with Carrasco and Marcos “that led to the fact that once she died [Carrasco]” the plot continues to carry out these works, for the second, who succeeded the murdered and who faces the highest penalty of those requested in the trial: eight years in prison.

According to the prosecutor’s description, in addition to the reputation work, new services were also offered: the hiring of journalists, political advisory work and the bidding for contracts related to the exploitation of the San Isidro ski slopes complex. The Prosecutor’s Office has exposed that the plot of De Pedro and Conesa extended beyond León and acted in “almost 40 public entities and councils” spread over other provinces. All this was reflected in some of the telephone interventions exposed in plenary, a sample, according to the public ministry, of the type of “picaresque of the Spanish Golden Age”.