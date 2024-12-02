The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office has informed the National Court in favor of the Supreme Court investigating MEP Alvise Pérez for alleged illegal financing of your group of votersThe Party is Over (SALF), in the campaign for the European elections last June.

As reported by tax sources, this is what the Public Ministry maintains in a report delivered to the head of the Central Court of Instruction number 4, José Luis Calama, who is investigating Álvaro Romillo, the businessman accused of alleged fraud in relation to the Madeira Invest platform and that ratified that day having given 100,000 euros to the MEP for the campaign electoral.

As Alvise Pérez is a member of the European Parliament – his group won three seats – is registered before the Supreme Courtso Anti-Corruption sees it appropriate for this court to investigate, having found evidence of a crime against the far-right agitator.

In this context, The National Court will address the European Parliament to confirm that Alvise Pérez is a MEP before sending the case to the Supreme Court. This procedure, the aforementioned sources point out, will be the previous step before the magistrate refers the investigation into the payment of Romillo, alias ‘Cryptospain’, to the MEP to the high court.

This investigation is actually a separate piece within the case in which Judge Calama investigates Romillo himself for the alleged pyramid scam perpetrated by Madeira Invest Cluba framework for which Romillo would have been most responsible.

The businessman assured last Wednesday before the judge that he gave 100,000 euros in cash to Alvise Pérez to receive future favors from the leader and also benefit from its influence on the social network Telegram.