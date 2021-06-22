Ignacio Sánchez Galán, president of Iberdrola.

The Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office has submitted a letter to the judge of the National Court Manuel García-Castellón in which he asks that a statement be taken as a defendant for the crimes of bribery and disclosure of secrets to the president of Iberdrola, Ignacio Sánchez Galán, for the “numerous indications ”That he knew and authorized the espionage work that, for 13 years, the electricity company commissioned from retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo, according to legal sources. The Prosecutor’s Office takes this step after the Internal Affairs Unit (UAI) of the National Police presented on May 12 a report to the magistrate in which it detailed the discovery of nine audios with conversations between Villarejo and the former head of security of the company, Antonio Asenjo, already charged in the case. In those recordings, the curator demanded more money for his work and, at various times, he apparently refers to Galán as an alleged connoisseur of the orders. Sánchez Galán tried days later to anticipate Anticorruption and asked to testify in the case. Anti-corruption also asks that three other company executives be cited as investigated.

Judge Manuel García-Castellón opened a line of investigation in 2019 – separate piece number 17 of the macrosummary of the Villarejo case– focused on Iberdrola after finding the curator documentation about his work for the company. The electricity company signed contracts with the plot for 13 years (between 2004 and 2017). They consist, at least, a total of 17 invoices between both parties. Among the works supposedly entrusted to the commissioner at that time are the so-called Arrow Project (to eliminate municipal and environmental opposition in the construction of a power plant in Arcos de la Frontera, in Cádiz) and Gipsy and Posy, both supposedly linked to Florentino Pérez, president of the construction company ACS and Real Madrid, and who tried to join Iberdrola’s board of directors. Pérez is present in the case as injured.

At the time, Iberdrola’s head of security, who had reached an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office, denied in one of his statements that Sánchez-Galán was aware of the hiring of the plot companies. According to him, the leadership did not know who was making the reports. In February 2020, the electricity company, which has always denied any involvement of the company and its top management, published a note in which it highlighted that the investigation that it had commissioned from PwC on the contracting with the companies of retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo it had not identified any illegal conduct or contrary to its internal rules. However, the company acknowledged at the time that it had not been able to find all the documentation related to these works. An example of this is a payment of 52,200 euros to Cenyt, the company that is the epicenter of the Villarejo corporate tangle, for which there is no invoice; and therefore it was unknown what services were paid with that amount or on what date they were provided.

The Villarejo case It has had a full impact on the business leadership of the country. Several names have been charged with the orders to the retired commissioner: among others, Francisco González, former president of BBVA; Antonio Brufau, Chairman of Repsol, and Isidro Fainé, former Chairman of CaixaBank and Chairman of the La Caixa Foundation. Other scattered companies are the construction company San José, Mutua Madrileña or Grupo Planeta.