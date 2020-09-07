Former Inside Minister Jorge Fernandez Díaz throughout an interview, in a file picture. ULY MARTIN

He Villarejo case it’s about to accumulate a brand new dimension. After two years of investigation, the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Workplace has requested the imputation of two ministers of the previous Authorities of Mariano Rajoy (PP), Jorge Fernández Díaz and María Dolores de Cospedal, in addition to that of the latter’s husband, for his or her alleged relationship with the baptized as Operation Kitchen, the plot hatched within the dome of the Inside Ministry to spy with out judicial management on Luis Bárcenas, a former in style treasurer, when the case of the Bárcenas papers exploded.

The Anticorruption petition is already on the desk of Choose Manuel García-Castellón, who should resolve whether or not to take a serious step within the investigation of this macro-case, with greater than twenty traces of investigation open. In the mean time, the Nationwide Court docket has seen how they paraded as accused by the Villarejo case necessary businessmen, such because the banker Francisco González, former president of BBVA; the outdated cupola of the Nationwide Police; and even the previous Secretary of State for Safety, Francisco Martínez. However, till now, the general public prosecutor’s workplace has by no means set the best goal on the political stage.

The prosecution lastly raises the shot. He does so within the separate piece on Kitchen and after two years of investigation, wherein he has been tightening the siege on Jorge Fernández Díaz, Minister of the Inside within the stage wherein this operation in opposition to Bárcenas was hatched and the one generally known as patriotic police. The way it progressed eldiario.es, Anti-corruption asks the Justice of the Peace to summon him to testify as a defendant. As confirmed by a number of authorized sources to EL PAÍS, he requests the identical for María Dolores de Cospedal, former Minister of Protection and former secretary basic of the PP; and her husband, businessman Ignacio López del Hierro.

This line of investigation on the espionage of the previous PP treasurer started in 2018, after the investigators discovered on the residence of retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo, in provisional jail since 2017 and the epicenter of this macro-drama, a pendrive with “numerous audio recordsdata” on a “police operation referred to as Kitchen or Cocina, which might have the aim of finding paperwork, in addition to the invention of exercise of police-judicial curiosity, associated to the exercise” of Bárcenas. This alleged motion, with out judicial management, included “the placement of paperwork and audio recordsdata [en poder del extesorero] that they’d be compromising for sure leaders of the PP ”; and wherein reserved funds have been used, in line with Diego de Egea, the investigating Justice of the Peace who performed the investigations till he left the Nationwide Court docket, wrote.

Since then, nearly the whole content material of Kitchen’s investigation has been saved secret, though the prosecution has requested this week that it’s lifted. If the choose García-Castellón accepts it, the events within the case will have the ability to know the small print of a case that provides an excellent variety of high-ranking officers of the Police accused. Amongst them, the pinnacle of the Corps with Fernández Díaz, Commissioner Eugenio Pino, thought of the alleged muñidor of the patriotic police. Pino already acknowledged that this gadget to observe Bárcenas existed, though he defended its legality.

He’s additionally accompanied within the investigations by Francisco Martínez, who has twice refused to testify and who’s the one politician charged in the intervening time, who’s credited with authorizing the cost of the reserved funds. That record can develop now if the imputation of Fernández Díaz and Cospedal can be accepted.

Intervened messages

As EL PAÍS superior, García-Castellón already requested Pino final January concerning the former minister’s relationship with the espionage of Bárcenas. The previous Chief of Police had defined that Fernández Díaz interceded for Villarejo. And the choose advised him if he “related” that favorable remedy with the operation launched in opposition to the ex-treasurer. “It’s the logical factor, no?”, Affirmed the Justice of the Peace earlier than the refusal of Pino. “It’s plenty of coincidence … Is it not by likelihood that I let you know what the minister, the minister, has advised you, not a deputy director basic, in relation to [el espionaje] to Bárcenas? ”. The brand new indictment requests from the Prosecutor’s Workplace additionally come after a number of messages that Francisco Martínez had come throughout with the previous minister have been seized.

The irruption of Cospedal is likely one of the nice novelties. Confronted with Bárcenas for years, her identify had already been linked to the patriotic police. The commissioner Andrés Gómez Gordo, accused, was his advisor when he held the Presidency of Castilla-La Mancha, and was identified by Bárcenas’ driver, Sergio Ríos, because the one who captured him for Kitchen. One other of these concerned, the retired commissioner Enrique García Castaño, additionally attributed to Gómez Gordo the authorship of the PISA report (acronym for Pablo Iglesias SA), a false police doc – rejected by the courts – the place it was acknowledged that the Authorities of Iran financed Podemos and that it was printed in numerous media.

Cospedal additionally left the manager committee of the PP in November 2018, after some recordings have been launched the place she and her husband discuss with Villarejo. Within the audios, the ex-leader of the PP and her husband are heard speaking concerning the Gürtel plot earlier than the case broke out and asking the commissioner for data on fellow get together members.