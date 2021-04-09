The Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office has asked the investigating judge of the ‘Tandem’ case to accuse the president of Repsol, Antonio Brufau, and the president of the La Caixa Banking Foundation, Isidro Fainé, within the framework of separate piece number 21 in which investigates the ‘commission’ by both companies of the Ibex 35 to retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo to spy on the then president of Sacyr Vallehermoso Luis del Rivero in 2011.

As confirmed by several judicial sources, the prosecutors’ report has been sent to Magistrate Manuel García-Castellón this Friday. Anti-corruption indicates that there are indications that they could commit an active bribery crime, and now the magistrate must decide whether to summon them to testify as defendants, something that will be known, according to legal sources, next week.

The first decision of significance in this piece was adopted in November 2020, when the judge agreed to impute the former Director of Corporate Security of Repsol Rafael Araujo and the former Head of Security of CaixaBank Miguel Ángel Fernández Rancaño – both commissioners, one in leave of absence and another retiree – for those assignments to Villarejo.

To them was added the summons as investigated by the commissioner himself, his partner Rafael Redondo and the former Repsol Security Deputy Director Rafael Girona Hernández for crimes of bribery and discovery and disclosure of secrets.

According to legal sources present at the appearance as investigated by Fernández Rancaño in December 2020, he affirmed before the judge that in 2011 he dispatched with the president of La Caixa, Isidre Fainé, about the assignment that, together with Repsol, they carried out to the company of the curator José Manuel Villarejo.

In this separate piece that deals with the so-called ‘Wine Project’, and which opened at the end of 2019, it investigates the illicit work that the retired commissioner and in provisional prison would have carried out through the ‘Cenyt’ Group for energy and the Catalan box. «The services contracted by the clients mentioned to Mr. Villarejo and his partners, would have the objective of safeguarding the interests of both clients, who appear as business allies in a context of struggle between reference shareholders in REPSOL YPF SA to take control of the company. company, “says the magistrate in the car.

Thus, it is a matter of clarifying whether both companies appealed to the commissioner in 2011 to prevent another of Repsol’s large shareholders, Sacyr Vallehermoso, from an agreement with the Mexican oil company Pemex, from gaining control of the board of directors chaired by Antonio Brufau. If proven, Villarejo would have once again investigated the former president of Sacyr, Luis Del Rivero, as he did for BBVA – a matter that is investigated in another separate piece, number 9.

The judge explained that Sacyr’s maneuver was detected by Repsol, and with the help of CaixaBank, they temporarily paralyzed the development of the plan drawn up by Luis del Rivero, removing him from the presidency of Sacyr Vallehermoso, and doing the same with his son and with one of his key collaborators, Rodrigo Álvarez Vázquez, who was in charge of Security. After Del Rivero’s departure from the presidency in October 2011, he counterattacks and maneuvers against the Repsol president, from whom he tries to obtain sensitive information.

As in other separate pieces of the case, the proceedings were initiated thanks to the documentation that both the commissioner and his partner Redondo treasured at their homes. It should be remembered that Villarejo for years was recording meetings and conversations with third parties until his arrest in November 2017.

In this context of struggles for control of the multinational is when Cenyt comes into play with the ‘Wine Project’, in which he must investigate Del Rivero (who is called LR, Rio or River), his wife Natividad Martínez , Rodrigo Álvarez (who was called Cid), and Fernando Ramírez (called Maza). Likewise, in hiring Villarejo’s services, they were interested in gathering information from the Mexican oil company Pemex, which days before knowing about Sacyr’s strategy, made a purchase of Repsol shares.

In the domiciliary registers, in addition to abundant documentation on the project, four invoices derived from this order were found for a total amount of more than 280,000 euros, which were paid by Repsol and CaixaBank customers to an account that belonged to Cenyt. After having these four invoices, the police conducted a money traceability study and discovered up to seven credits in two Cenyt accounts charged to Repsol and CaixaBank, the amount of which would amount to 413,600 euros.