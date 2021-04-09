Villarejo in the courts of Plaza de Castilla, in a file image.

The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, which has been investigating the adventures of Commissioner José Manuel Villarejo for four years and has promoted the opening of up to 30 different separate pieces in the so-called Tandem case, has asked the investigating judge the imputation of the president of Repsol, Antonio Brufau, and the former president of La Caixa, Isidro Fainé, as advanced The world and confirmed this newspaper from sources of the National Court.

“It is inevitable to listen to these executives in a condition of being investigated after the statements of their subordinates, that is why days ago the letter was sent to the investigating judge from the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office,” explained these same sources. The imputation is related to part number 21 of the Tandem case investigating the alleged commission to Villarejo by Repsol and La Caixa to spy on the then president of Sacyr-Vallehermoso, Luis del Rivero, who intended to take control of the energy company with the help of the oil company Pemex. At that time, La Caixa held a relevant stake in Repsol.

The investigation has some parallels to that caused by the accusation of Francisco González, former president of BBVA, for allegedly hiring Villarejo to spy on Luis del Rivero in 2004, who had launched an operation to take control of the financial entity. Anticorruption considers it proven that BBVA paid 10.28 million to the retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo for espionage work “knowing that he was an active police officer” when he carried out the orders.

In this case, Anticorrupción has found indications that the executives of Repsol and La Caixa were able to commit an active bribery crime by hiring Villarejo, who was then still active as a police officer under the Ministry of the Interior. Judge García Castellón must now decide whether to accept the prosecution’s request and cite Fainé and Brufau as investigated.

The first defendant in this case was the Director of Corporate Security of Repsol Rafael Araujo and the former head of Security of CaixaBank Miguel Ángel Fernández Rancaño – both commissioners, one on leave and the other retired – and friends of Villarejo, whom they allegedly hired for the spying on Luis del Rivero, as reported Europa Press.

Villarejo is also charged in this case for the crimes of bribery and discovery and disclosure of secrets. Fernández Rancaño told the judge that Fainé was supposedly aware of this hiring of Villarejo to spy on a businessman who could take control of the energy company.

Control Repsol with Pemex

The investigation tries to clarify whether the commission given to Commissioner Villarejo was intended to prevent that through an agreement with the Mexican oil company Pemex, another of Repsol’s large shareholders, the construction company Sacyr-Vallehermoso from taking control of the board of directors of the energy company chaired by Antonio Brufau.

The judge explained that Sacyr’s maneuver was detected by Repsol, and with the help of CaixaBank, they temporarily paralyzed the development of the plan drawn up by Luis del Rivero, removing him from the presidency of Sacyr Vallehermoso, and doing the same with his son and with one of his key collaborators, Rodrigo Álvarez Vázquez, who was in charge of Security.

As in other separate pieces of the case, the proceedings were initiated thanks to the documentation that both the commissioner and his partner Redondo treasured at their homes.

The records also found, in addition to abundant documentation on the project, four invoices derived from this order for a total amount of more than 280,000 euros, which were paid by Repsol and CaixaBank clients to an account that belonged to Cenyt, the Villarejo company.

After having these four invoices, the police conducted a money traceability study and discovered up to seven credits in two Cenyt accounts charged to Repsol and CaixaBank, the amount of which would amount to 413,600 euros.