Jordi Pujol Soley, 90 years old and president of the Generalitat of Catalonia between 1980 and 2003, faces nine years in prison and a millionaire fine for leading, along with his wife Marta Ferrusola, 85 years old, and his eldest son Jordi, the criminal organization aimed at amassing a huge wealth from corrupt activities taking advantage of his political position, according to the provisional indictment of the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office.

The document of a hundred pages, known this Friday, details the rest of the sentences for the accused: the entire Pujol Ferrusola family and several businessmen. The highest request is for Jordi, the first-born of the family, for whom he claims 29 years in prison for crimes of criminal organization or illicit association, money laundering, crime against the Public Treasury and documentary falsification.

For the rest of the brothers, the application for penalties ranges from eight to 14 years of deprivation of liberty, while for Jordi’s ex-wife, Mercé Gironés, claim 17 years. The businessmen involved in the criminal plot are accused of necessary cooperation in money laundering through the commission of commercial falsification and between two and three years in prison are requested.

According to Anti-Corruption, all of them acted together and hid, at least since 1991, a huge amount of money in Andorra. Some funds supposedly from the commissions received for favoring certain businessmen so that they were awarded various public tenders of the Catalan administration.

Regarding fines, the Public Ministry is interested in the highest for Jordi Pujol Ferrusola, known by his bank managers as “the chaplain of the parish”, for which he asks for 6.8 million euros; to his ex-wife Mercé Gironés, 668,000 euros; Josep Pujol, 932,000 euros; and for the former president of the Generalitat, 204,000 euros. To these amounts must be added those reflected in the money laundering section, in which the Prosecutor’s Office indicates that the financial sanction must result from the amounts that the seven brothers, the father and Gironés ordered.

These are four items in different currencies: the highest is 38.7 million euros, 8.1 million US dollars (6.7 million euros at current exchange rate); 2.7 million Mexican dollars (112,000 euros) and 95,344 pounds sterling (110,000 euros). In total, more than 45.6 million euros. For their part, the fines for entrepreneurs range from 200,000 euros to eight million.

Client network



Regarding the family patriarch, Jordi Pujol, the letter states that he agreed with his spouse, Marta Ferrusola -exonerated by the judge at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office for her insanity, which makes her unimpeachable- that the funds from the “illicit activity” carried out during the previous years be distributed in accounts opened in the name of the latter and her seven children in the Banca Reig de Andorra, which later merged with Banco Agrícola, giving rise to Andbank.

Likewise, Anticorruption concludes that the parents agreed that their first-born Jordi would be the one to manage the funds and take care of distributing them among the rest of the family members. Thus, the then Catalan president took advantage of his political position to weave a network of patronage around his first son and certain businessmen related to the party he led: Democratic Convergence of Catalonia (CDC).

The illicitly obtained patrimony was hidden from the Public Treasury and later surfaced through systematic laundering operations in which the members of the Pujol family intervened in a coordinated manner over many years.

Some, Pujol Soley and his spouse, directing the concealment and outcropping operations; others, Jordi Pujol Ferrusola, Mercé Gironés and Josep Pujol Ferrusola, managing the benefits of the activity described; and the latter, benefiting directly and consciously from the product of the previous behaviors. These mechanisms include the creation of numerous companies domiciled in tax havens, accounts opened in the name of third parties (figureheads) and multiple transfers and cash receipts.