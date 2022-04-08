The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) organized the tenth edition of the Global Anticorruption and Integrity Forum, the first being in 2013, which is a space for analysis and discussion on integrity and the fight against corruption. Every year, it brings together leaders from around the world, including governments, international organizations, companies, civil society organizations and academia. In this year, considering that we are close to the recovery process from the covid-19 pandemic, the organizers proposed renewal with integrity as the central theme of this year’s forum.

The pandemic and one of its consequences, the socioeconomic crisis, increased the risk of possible irregularities, budget deviations, and corruption. In times of extreme emergency, these types of acts not only compromise the efficiency, effectiveness and economy of government work, but also, in critical circumstances, can have significant costs in terms of human suffering, aggravating inequality and poverty, undermining the citizen trust in public institutions and the democratic system. For this reason, it is essential to promote integrity, good governance, transparency and accountability to reduce the occurrence of these acts and, eventually, eradicate them, avoiding the abuse of figures such as anonymity in the counterpart.

Two years after the start of the covid-19 pandemic, we are in a position to begin evaluating aspects of the actions designed to deal with it, as well as the measures adopted by the different institutions to continue their work and adapt to the uncertainty. In this sense, in this forum, the participants discussed how to build adequate regulatory and institutional frameworks to respond to future multifactorial and systemic challenges that affect governance and how to promote a recovery in accordance with the goals and objectives of the 2030 Agenda. for Sustainable Development.

In one of the sessions, coordinated jointly by the Gacif Presidency, in charge of Indonesia, and the G20, the impact of the pandemic on the work of government control bodies, such as supreme audit entities and internal control bodies, the lessons learned to guarantee the continuity of control and ensure accountability and transparency in the exercise of public spending for the emergency. Likewise, the measures adopted to respond to the increased risk due to the large amount of public resources allocated to the pandemic to control and monitor their correct use, promote integrity and prevent, detect and investigate possible acts of fraud and corruption. It was also studied what else can be done to facilitate, encourage cooperation and collaboration between SAIs, internal control bodies, anti-corruption agencies and administration and law enforcement agencies to manage future crises with greater coordination and efficiency.

An example of these actions is the Cooperative Compliance Audit on Transparency, Responsible Use and Inclusion in the Use of Emergency Funds to deal with Covid-19, coordinated by the ASF within the scope of Olacefs.

The results of this cooperative audit, as well as those of the audits that each SAI carries out, regarding spending and the different government policies and programs carried out in this emergency, will provide reliable, objective and useful information to consolidate the recovery and allow us to better face future threats, sharing national experiences, each and every one, contribute something.