The US company Pfizer plans to launch a drug against corona on the market in autumn 2021. Everything about the anti-corona pill.

New York – So far, the corona vaccination has been the hope for an end to the corona pandemic *. The US pharmaceutical company Pfizer is already working on an alternative – an anti-corona pill. The drug could hit the market as early as autumn 2021. The tablet should be able to be taken at home and prevent a severe course of Covid-19 disease *. “We developed PF-07321332 as a potential oral therapy that can be prescribed in the early stages of an infection without the need for patients to be hospitalized or in an intensive care unit,” explains pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

The drug, PF-0321332, is currently still in the manufacturing process, as Pfizer boss Albert Bourla told the American TV broadcaster CNBC explained. The first test phase of the anti-corona pill started in March. Several studies are currently planned for the drug. The US company Pfizer is expected to announce more information in the summer.

Corona drug: Pfizer hopes for autumn 2021

The anti-corona pill is currently in the clinical phase I study. At this stage of the test, the tolerance and safety of the drug will be tested in healthy adults in the United States. According to Pfizer, the results of this phase should be published at the end of May. The clinical phase II study will then be carried out. The drug is tested on Covid-19 infected people. If the second phase is successful, the phase III study will follow. This is a global phase through which precise information about the tolerance of the anti-corona pill can be obtained.

The US pharmaceutical company Pfizer is working on an anti-corona pill. (Symbol image) © Giorgio Fochesato / Imago Images

According to Pfizer, the drug is already showing a high level of effectiveness against Covid-19 in the laboratory. If the drug actually proves to be safe and effective by the end of the third phase, it is up to the drug agency to review the drug and decide on a possible approval. Pfizer plans to launch the pill as early as fall 2021.

Other manufacturers are also working on a corona drug

The US pharmaceutical company relies on an antiviral agent. This should ensure that the viruses can no longer multiply in the body. The drug is based on an active ingredient that belongs to the group of protease inhibitors. These are already used to treat other viral diseases such as HIV and hepatitis C. In the USA, doctors are increasingly relying on the administration of antibody drugs in the fight against Covid-19.

In addition to the anti-corona pill, Pfizer is working on the active ingredient PF-07304814. This should be administered intravenously to corona sufferers in hospitals. In contrast to the anti-corona pill, this active ingredient is given to patients with severe disease. It is not known when this drug might be available.

In addition to Pfizer, the Swiss company Roche and the US pharmaceutical company Atea Pharmaceuticals are also working together on a drug against corona. In contrast to the Pfizer pill, the drug AT-527 is also said to protect against severe courses. This drug is also expected to come onto the market in autumn 2021. States such as Germany and Spain are currently fighting against the rising corona numbers. (jsch) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © Giorgio Fochesato / Imago Images