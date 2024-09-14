The tensions between China and the European Union after the latter imposed provisional duties on electric cars produced in the Asian country and imported into the Old Continent, they do not subside. Indeed, Beijing has once again made its voice heard towards the Union, saying it is disappointed by the EU Commission which has ignored industry’s efforts to find solutions.

Chinese disappointment

The Chinese government’s displeasure was expressed by Chinese Ministry of Commerce: what triggered its reaction was the EU Commission itself, which said it had received offers from electric vehicle manufacturers in China for minimum import prices in Europe as a way to avoid high tariffs, but said it had rejected.

Post-tariff tension against electricity

“The European Commission he ignored sincerity and efforts put in place by Chinese industry – a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said yesterday – Instead, he has put forward a proposal for a flexible solution by which he intends to push back against Chinese industry without in-depth communication, which is deeply disappointing.” Not surprisingly, the Beijing government is considering a countermeasure which could in its own way affect imports from Europe: large-engined cars have apparently ended up in Beijing’s sights.