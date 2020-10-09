After an anti-child pornography crackdown, the various profiles of the sixty people arrested are becoming clearer.

An imam from Eure, a couple from Le Havre, a sports educator from Meurthe-et-Moselle and a truck driver from Loiret are notably among the sixty people arrested in the vast crackdown against child pornography carried out this week in France , indicates the network France Blue. Arrests have taken place in around thirty departments, some of the suspects, aged 28 and 75, have already been convicted.

At least five arrests have taken place in Normandy, reveals France Bleu Normandie. It is in this region that a 50-year-old imam is implicated. Based in Gaillon, in the Eure, he consulted and downloaded child pornography images. The man, of Algerian nationality, was arrested Tuesday and then tried Thursday in immediate appearance. He was sentenced to six months in prison and was immediately taken to jail. It also has a formal ban on coming into contact with minors.

Among the suspects, a couple from Le Havre (Seine-Maritime) was indicted on Wednesday. Aged in their fifties, the two suspects were not known to the police. On their computer, the investigators found several hundred child pornography pictures. They were placed under judicial control. In the same department, a 53-year-old man, married and father of two children, was arrested and then tried on Wednesday. He was sentenced to three months in prison with a suspended sentence of one and a half years. A man was also arrested in the south of the department of Manche, equipment and files were seized from his home.

In Meurthe-et-Moselle, it was a 39-year-old sports educator who was arrested and indicted in particular for rape and sexual assault on a 15-year-old minor, indicates France Lorraine Blue. This inhabitant of Batilly, “secretary of the Doncourt-les-Conflans football club, director of the Val de l’Orne and Joeuf football club”, recognised “to have taken the photo of a young person coming out of the shower” affirming “not to have shared it” and “never to have sexually assaulted a young footballer”, reports the Nancy prosecutor. “By exploiting the content of the computer, investigators found four videos taken in 2019-2020, demonstrating” that the suspect would have sexually abused a minor, a boy aged 9, the son of one of his friends, according to the prosecution.

In the Loiret, a truck driver from La Ferté-Saint-Aubin was arrested on Monday, indicates France Blue Orleans. He was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for uploading child pornography photos and videos. This 52-year-old divorced man was already sentenced in 2016 to one year in prison for possessing child pornography images. During the search of her home, the police also found dolls, two of which represent ten-year-old twins. It’s a kind of “virtual family “ that he had formed, with whom he had sex, according to his lawyer. This act is not reprehensible by law. Immediately imprisoned, the driver received an injunction for treatment and was prohibited from coming into contact with minors.

In the Landes, it is a man in his forties who was arrested and imprisoned, reports France Bleu Gascogne. The man, without children, is suspected of possessing and disseminating child pornography images. He was already convicted in 2018 for acts of sexual assault on a minor under 15 years old. This Landais was imprisoned pending his trial on November 3.

France Bleu Occitanie also reports a case in Haute-Garonne. A 47-year-old man, living in Muret, was arrested on Tuesday and remanded in custody. He is suspected of having downloaded and viewed between 30 and 40,000 photos and nearly 300 child pornography videos. The forty-year-old has already been sentenced in 2016 for similar facts. He received treatment after his conviction but recently relapsed, according to his lawyer.