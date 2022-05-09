Bad news arrives from Spain and Germany for undisciplined motorcyclists: between speed cameras and anti-noise measures, the “geeks” will have a harder and harder life

Hard times for motorcyclists, especially those who live the passion of two wheels over the top. More and more rigid legislation towards “geeks” and new technologies applied to road safety now make it difficult, if not almost impossible, to exaggerate with the right knob when driving on public roads. However, there is no lack of controversy, such as those that broke out in Germany after the announcement of new anti-noise measures that could even prohibit the circulation of motorcycles on some sections of the road.

war on noise – The news comes from the Feldberg region, where according to the (confused) news coming from Germany, a pilot project has been launched to limit the circulation to motorcycles on some roads. For the moment, it would be a sort of test, a block of traffic to only two wheels on the second weekend of the month, from now until October 2022 inclusive. The decision would have resulted from the numerous protests received by the authorities from a citizenry that has pointed the finger at noise pollution, a topic that has been on the agenda in Germany for several years now. Public opinion is divided, and if there is no shortage of those who look favorably on these measures, many are harshly criticizing their repressive nature: German motorcyclists, for example, have announced a protest in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe for the next 14 May. See also The possible eleven of Chivas to face Xolos on Matchday 15 of the Clausura 2022

hi-tech surveillance – Not even from Spain there is good news for speed lovers, although this time around there also seem to be motorists with heavy feet. The Iberian authorities would in fact be ready to deploy – it is appropriate to say – a new generation of anti-braking speed cameras, ie devices capable of detecting not only the transit speed but also any “staples” in the vicinity of the radar and subsequent re-accelerations. Furthermore, there is also talk of the possible introduction of drones for monitoring certain stretches of road, for hi-tech and increasingly pervasive surveillance of road traffic.