Ciudad Juarez.- Anti-AMLO civil groups called for a march this Sunday to “defend democracy and the judicial power of the Federation.”

According to invitations in groups and social networks, the march will begin at the House of Legal Culture on Avenida De La Raza 4400 and end at the headquarters of the Judicial Branch on this border, on Tecnológico Avenue and almost Pedro Rosales de León.

The mobilization is expected to begin at 10:00 a.m. today.

Similar demonstrations will be replicated in up to 35 cities in the country. In the state only Juárez and Chihuahua are included.

This Sunday, August 25th at 1:30 p.m., a rally will be held at the Monument to the Revolution in Mexico City. Other states will also hold rallies: Chihuahua; Torreón, Coahuila; Jalisco, Guadalajara; Metepec, State of Mexico; León, Guanajuato and Orizaba, Veracruz.

Last week, an indefinite work stoppage broke out in the Federal Judicial Branch (PJF). First, it was the workers on Monday the 19th, and two days later, the judges and magistrates joined in. They are against the constitutional reform proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador last February, whose ruling will soon be discussed in the Congress of the Union.

The bill includes changes to more than 16 articles of the Mexican Constitution, as well as rethinking the judicial system.

Among the most controversial points of this proposal is the election of judges, magistrates and ministers by popular vote.

It also proposes reducing the number of members of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) from 11 to 9 and eliminating its two chambers; it also seeks to put a cap on salaries so that no official earns more than the President of the Republic; the elimination of trusts and the creation of a Judicial Disciplinary Tribunal.