Genoa – In piazza Lerda, in Voltri, they have been five boys fined (100 euros each) who drank beer in a public place and at a time prohibited by the anti-alcohol ordinance signed by Mayor Marco Bucci. A sort of bivouac without rules. In the same square, two more charges (of one hundred euros each) were elevated to as many young people for drunkenness: they were part of the same group caught sipping alcohol by local police patrols, who intervened on the report of some citizens disturbed by the noise from the street.

But the checks by the traffic police in Ponente have also been extended to the premises: the owner of a bar in via Don Giovanni Verità ended up in trouble (not far from Piazza Lerda) found by the men of commander Gianluca Giurato while he was selling alcohol for outdoor consumption after 9 pm (he did not have an outdoor area). He too will have to pay a hundred euros. The patrols then continued their tour of the neighborhood, sanctioning a forty-year-old who peed against the wall of a building, in a street where there is pedestrian traffic, among other things. Finally punished a thirty-year-old who, after smoking a cigarette, threw the butt on the sidewalk. Instead, regulate the behavior of cross-dog owners during service.

The war on alcohol abuse has not only concerned compliance with the ordinance proposed by councilors Sergio Gambino (Security) and Paola Bordilli (Commerce), but also viability. The driver in Bolzaneto, around four o’clock in the night – in via Lungo Torrente Secca, near the roundabout in via Sardorella – was in a state of intoxication hit a 28-year-old woman that he was going through. She suffered a wound to the abdomen and was rescued by 118: her conditions, despite the intervention starting with the red code for dynamics, are not serious. She was treated in the emergency room at Villa Scassi hospital. She was discharged with a prognosis of about thirty days. A patrol of the local police arrived in via Lungotorrente Secca – later also colleagues from the Accident section – who subjected the man who was behind the wheel to the alcohol test. The outcome of the exam was positive. So he was reported for injuries with the aggravating circumstance of the state of intoxication. The agents will acquire the images of the surveillance cameras this morning, in the hope that they have captured the impact. The checks on the blood alcohol level of those who had started driving in Valpolcevera led to the fines of eight people, found behind the wheel with a blood alcohol content higher than the threshold permitted by law.