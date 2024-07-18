Russian soldiers in the SVO zone have created an anti-aircraft installation with tank machine guns

The Russian Armed Forces (AF) fighters have created anti-aircraft installations with Kalashnikov tank machine guns (PKT). In the photograph of the products spotted in the special operation zone (SVO), attention was drawn Telegram-channel “Sith’s Corner”.

On the first machine gun, the machine guns were installed in a row. The operator received a shoulder rest with a trigger lever. The second installation is equipped with four machine guns, which were installed in two rows. To control the improvised anti-aircraft installation, two handles with butts from Kalashnikov infantry machine guns are used.

The standard PKT weighs 10.5 kilograms. The machine gun provides a maximum rate of fire of up to 750 rounds per minute. The aiming range is 1.5 kilometers. The installation of several machine guns allows for a high density of fire to combat small drones.

In March, anti-aircraft installations with Kalashnikov AK-12 assault rifles on pickup truck chassis were spotted in Russia. A hinge for three assault rifles was installed in the UAZ body.