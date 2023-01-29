Anti-aircraft gunners of the Southern Military District (SMD) cover the airspace from attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of Ukrainian nationalists. The combat work of the anti-aircraft artillery installation ZU-23 of the Southern Military District on the destruction of drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) on January 29 was shown by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

The commander of the anti-aircraft missile squad, junior sergeant Semyon Knyazkin, who was awarded the Suvorov medal, became an example of courage and heroism for his subordinates when performing combat missions during a special military operation. He repelled a raid by enemy drones on the positions of Russian troops and, together with motorized rifle and tank units, repelled two attacks by Ukrainian militants.

“During the night watch, a target was discovered. I fixed it, accompanied it and amazed it. A drone like the Orlan – they are very similar, but they have a slight difference in design. We work all the time, there are a lot of drones flying. Quadcopters, drones – we try to suppress. We are working from a portable anti-aircraft complex, suppressing copters, drones and anti-aircraft artillery installation ZU-23 from a gun,” he said.

According to the junior sergeant, the difficulty in eliminating enemy drones is that anti-aircraft systems work on gasoline engines and UAVs. And the enemy has drones and quadrocopters mainly on electric engines – then the ZU-23 comes to the rescue, the military said.

On January 15, the operator of the jamming station in the NVO zone spoke about the fight against enemy copters and UAVs. During a special military operation, the electronic warfare (EW) troops of the Russian Armed Forces perform the tasks of electronic suppression of enemy troops and weapons control systems.

On January 13, the Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian forces and means of electronic warfare (EW) during the capture of Soledar suppressed the enemy’s control system and disrupted the use of Ukrainian drones. These actions ensured the successful offensive of the assault detachments on Soledar.

At the end of December 2022, the Asia Times announced that Russia was winning the electronic warfare in Ukraine. Disabling unmanned aerial vehicles of the enemy and blinding his artillery, the Russian side has a clear advantage, the article said.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.