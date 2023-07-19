The anti-aircraft crews of the Southern Group of Forces in the Avdeevka direction use the tactics of the “chariot of fire”, alternately working on a ground target from automatic guns. On July 19 he told “RIA News” Russian soldier.

He noted that the military is actively working at night. This is necessary to maintain tension in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

“Now we are working on the principle of a “chariot of fire”, when one machine has worked, and the second one covers the withdrawal of the first one from another point, that is, it works on the same target from another place,” the anti-aircraft gunner said.

According to him, his colleagues do not experience a shortage of shells. He called the gun effective and fast-firing, for a minute the soldiers fire about 400 shells at the enemy from only one vehicle.

Earlier, on July 16, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar said that Russian forces were actively advancing in the Kupyansk direction, fierce battles were also taking place in the Avdiivka and Maryinsk directions.

On July 13, Vadim Astafiev, the head of the press center of the Yug group, said that Russian aviation had launched air strikes on the enemy in the Bogdanovka area. In addition, in the areas of Yagodnoye and Avdiivka, the crews of the Solntsepek heavy flamethrower systems (TOS) hit platoon strongholds and accumulations of manpower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.