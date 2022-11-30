The tricks antiaging reserved for the face, allow you to maintain a bright and healthy complexion. To help the skin in this process, it is the basic choice of a whole series of products for your daily skincare routine.

Of fundamental importance is not only having products and techniques available, which offer anti-aging solutions to take care of the skin, but it is also crucial to follow valuable tips and tricksto slow down the inevitable biological process of skin decline and deterioration.

Eliminate impurities to facilitate cell turnover

An essential starting point is the cleansing, which allows you to eliminate skin impurities, remove dead cells and stimulate the production of new ones. To facilitate the mobile phone turnover it is essential to cleanse the skin regularly in the evening and in the morning, and to apply it at least once a week a deep exfoliationusing one scrubs.

Revitalize the skin

A correct path of skin revitalization it proves to be ideal for giving a boost of energy, choosing to use hyaluronic acid productswhich act as super hydrating solutions, perfect for preventing the formation of wrinkles, and limiting the texture of existing ones.

In daily skincare it is correct to enter anti-aging serums And eye contour creamssuch as those inspired by the science of the skin microbiome, creme face day and night with triple effective anti-aging treatmentsbased on Linseed extract, for visibly reduced wrinkles, firmer skin and an even complexion. And, last but not least, formulas enriched with rose extracts which, day after day, reduce wrinkles and allow the eye contour to appear rested and regenerated, for a brighter, younger and more expressive look.

Food supplements and a correct diet to fight free radicals

If diet plays a decisive role in counteract free radicalsand slow down the aging of the skin, equally interesting is the use offood supplements. Solutions such as those based on alpha-lipoic acid, an antioxidant synthesized by our body, which is even more powerful than vitamins, and guarantees a blocking effect of free radicals on elastin and collagen.

As for the anti-aging food choices, it is good to avoid foods excessively rich in fats and sugars, which induce a destructive reaction on collagen and elastin. As a guarantee ofanti-aging action better to include in the diet fruits and vegetables, blue fish, oilseeds like those of chia, flax and pumpkin.

Counteract aging with physical exercise and tissue oxygenation

The physical exerciseand the consequent oxygenation of skin tissuessupport an interesting anti-aging process.

Practicing a sporting activity, taking a brisk walk, cycling, running and much more, allow for the introduction of a greater quantity of oxygen into our body, which enriches the cells of the organism.

Oxygenate the cells it is also possible with a simple exercise. You must count up to three practicing a deep inhalation which gradually expands the abdomen and chest and swells the shoulders. Then you just have to hold your breath, counting up to twelve, and let the air out slowly. For good tissue oxygenation, and a clear effect anti ageit is good to repeat the operation seven times every day.