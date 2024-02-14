Luxury Lab Cosmetics, a leading Italian company in the distribution of premium cosmetic brands led by Adele Schipani, presents an innovative beauty ritual with 3 new products from the iconic Essential Shock Intense Line collection by Natura Bissé. A revolution in anti-aging treatments to offer a sensorial luxury experience. Luxury Lab, a company founded in 2010 – explains a note – accompanies brands in the complex path of positioning and distribution on the Italian market. Market analysis, brand strategy and marketing projects, staff training and customer service, definition of the sales force and logistics are the areas in which the group operates to bring success to brands entering the geographical area in which it is active . Prestigious international cosmetics companies – Roc, Ahava, Galénic, Haan, Lazartigue, Natura Bissé, Cellcosmet, Sarah Chapman, Manucurist – rely on the skills of Luxury Lab Cosmetics to land in Italy through the perfumery division and the recent unit dedicated to the pharmacy channel .

“Luxury Lab Cosmetics – explains CEO Schipani – was born from my deep passion for beauty, and over the years, we have grown to become a point of reference in the cosmetics industry. We are much more than a distributor; we are a dedicated community to elevate beauty to a collective art form. The values ​​of Luxury Lab Cosmetics are also what the relationships with our customers give us. The love for Beauty, authenticity, creativity, loyalty and respect permeate every aspect of what we do. They are not just words on paper; they are the essence of every product we put on the market and every relationship we build.”

At the presentation of the 3 new anti-aging 'The Firming Maestros', Schipani recalls that it is “a story of extraordinary collaboration that has lasted 14 years. During this period, we have had the honor of cultivating excellence in beauty and innovation with Natura Bissé”. The brand, through studies on neuroscience, creates formulations of biotechnological, botanical and biological origin that transform cosmetics into an experience of well-being. With this approach, Natura Bissé, founded in 1979, has also investigated the theme of aging by developing formulas capable of fortifying the skin's architecture and reducing the visible signs of the passing of time. Starting from twenty years, in fact, the slowdown in the activity of fibroblasts causes a decrease in the synthesis of collagen and elastin: the skin loses tone and firmness, the contours and volumes of the face appear less defined.

The triptych 'The Firming Maestros' consists of: night serum; the cream to be applied after the serum and the 'instant lift' mask. In detail, the night serum (Essential shock intense retinol night renewal) renews the surface of the dermis to help rejuvenate, firm and rebuild the skin barrier. What guarantees the result is its formulation based on amplified retinol, an innovative combination of encapsulated retinol and bakuchiol which multiplies the anti-aging action of retinol ensuring maximum tolerability on the skin. Furthermore, glycolic acid makes the skin texture softer, stimulating the penetration of the active ingredients. It reduces the appearance of pores, blemishes and fine lines as well as adding luminosity. The firming and redensifying action is carried out by collagen, proteoglycans and Matrixyl which help fight loss of tone. Finally, Vitamin E, aloe vera and Aquaxyl hydrate and strengthen the skin's protective barrier.

The anti-aging cream for dry skin (Essensial shock intense elastic cream) is formulated to give an intense night-time nourishing action, improve elasticity and firmness, giving comfort thanks to the rose hip oil extract and collagen and elastin amino acids . Rosehip oil, with its highly regenerating action, nourishes and minimizes skin dryness, while glucosaminoglycans and a natural hydrating factor restore natural protection. Collagen and elastin amino acids improve the elasticity and firmness of the skin.

Finally, the redensifying mask (Essential shock intense instant-lift mask) made with eco-friendly bamboo fibers guarantees easy and comfortable application for an immediate firming action, helps to visibly fill wrinkles and reveal luminous and plump skin. In addition to containing two-molecular-weight collagen, it helps fight loss of tone and provides an immediate lifting action. Additionally, 5-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid reduces the appearance of wrinkles and reveals nourished, plump skin. Niacinamide strengthens the skin's protective barrier and reveals a luminous, compact and uniform texture. The mask, perfect for a flash effect for a special event or occasion, enhances the benefits of an anti-aging routine when applied once a week.