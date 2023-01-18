Dogs are some of the most beloved pets, but entrusting your happiness to a furry four-legged friend spells deadly ruin: they don’t live long. Now, a start-up is trying to change that by creating one anti aging pill for dogs with the aim of increasing their longevity.

If this trial works, there’s hope it could also be used for anti-aging therapies aimed at humans, and who doesn’t want to join the centenarian club with their dog?

The company is called Loyal And, although it is too early to have achieved positive clinical resultstheir goal is to conduct studies supported by veterinary medicine in search of an elixir of life for our animals, and an anti-aging pill for dogs would be the first important step, but how do you make a dog live longer?

Loyal is starting with the research, so far conducting studies looking at how aging affects older breeds and animals.

LOY-001 is working on an anti-aging dog pill to be given every three to six months for larger dogs that typically live only to half the age of smaller breeds, meanwhile, LOY-002is working to support healthy aging in senior dogs with a product that takes a daily dog ​​anti-aging pill.

Both products are in their pilot study phase, with estimated launch dates of 2026 and 2024 respectively.

How the study behind the anti-aging pill for dogs is structured

Their research also focuses onInfluence of epigenetics on canine agingwhich is the study of how our behaviors and environment can alter the way our genes work.

Epigenetic changes are not part of our DNA, they are reversible changes that affect how DNA is expressed so that our physical characteristics differ from what our genes code for, and reportedly, Loyal’s research is the largest study of canine epigenetics ever conducted.

“DNA methylation is one of many types of epigenetic modifications added to DNA that control which parts of the DNA are active in a cell. Recently, researchers have discovered that DNA methylation patterns in cells throughout an organism’s body change over time. […] These changes in DNA methylation are closely related to aging. So much so that computational models, called “epigenetic clocks,” can accurately predict an organism’s age based on its DNA methylation alone.”

writes Zane Koch for Loyal.

It is their view that understanding how these molecular changes contribute to aging could provide better benchmarks for assessing a dog’s health, improve his care in later life, and speed up the process of testing longevity drugs which, coincidentally, that’s exactly what they’re trying to do.

“At Loyal, we are building advanced tools that leverage our unique canine epigenetic datasets to predict health, longevity, and improve drug development. Soon you and your dog will benefit from these insights, either directly through testing that informs health and lifestyle or indirectly through faster therapeutic development.”

Koch continued.

Dogs are a better candidate for studying this type of aging simply because they don’t live as long as we do. This reasoning is one of the advantages that has made Caenorhabditis elegans such a popular aging research candidate, as an entire life cycle can be observed very quickly. This means that replicable and reliable results can be observed much faster than if you were waiting for Participant 537, Gerald, to reach his 70th birthday.

If Loyal sees success with its antiaging pills for dogs, it could be that we benefit too, as the insights it reveals about how and why we age translate into interventions to slow down those processes and medications that can better support us as it happens. We are still a long way from any concrete conclusions, so Loyal’s researchers will need to be tenacious and persistent with their investigations.

