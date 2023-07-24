Home page World

From: Ulrike Hagen

Split

A new drug that destroys “zombie cells” could mean a breakthrough in cancer therapy. Researchers report on a molecule that specifically “eliminates” old cells.

Leicester – An international team of researchers has published a startling study, the results of which suggest there may be a breakthrough in the Cancer– Research might report. Scientists at Britain’s University of Leicester have made a discovery that could potentially lead to a revolutionary anti-aging cell therapy and innovative cancer treatments. Like one already approved in the US Preparation wakes that up drug hopes in the fight against cancer.

Researchers have made a huge breakthrough: They discover a molecule that stops “zombie” cells and thus cell aging (symbolic photo) © Imago/Imagebroker

Breakthrough: Researchers discover molecule that stops “zombie cells” and cell aging

The spectacular workthe first in the journal aging showed that a particular molecule called CUDC-907 can “efficiently and specifically” destroy old, dysfunctional “zombie cells” in a cultured tissue culture. The special feature: The drug has no harmful effects on healthy cells, report the researchers involved. CUDC-907 can even destroy old cells that have already been treated by cancers remain in the body, “eliminate effectively”, according to the scientists.

Scientists Discover: New Drug CUDC-907 Eliminates “Zombie Cells”

With increasing age, cells in the human body lose their ability to function, which makes them susceptible to mutations and thus the so-called “zombie cells”. In addition, in this kind of “zombie” state between life and death, in which the cell no longer functions, although it is still alive, it begins to produce products that reproduce the zombie state in the other healthy cells around it.

A variety of factors can contribute to the development of cancer. Next to the lifestyle and diet is a Five to ten percent of cancer cases can be attributed to a genetic predispositionexperts now know.

Preventing Wrinkles: Why Avocado, Broccoli and Turmeric Slow Down Skin Aging View photo gallery

Cancer therapy without side effects? New drug spares healthy cells

In young people, the body usually reacts to these cell changes and cleans the tissue. However, as we age, the immune system shuts down this important “maintenance” activity, causing zombie cells to accumulate in tissues and cause aging. There are already some so-called senolytic drugs that specifically eliminate these old cells and thereby improve life expectancy and quality. However, such treatments have so far often been accompanied by side effects, since healthy cells are also affected.

Fighting Cancer – What are Senolytics?

Senolytics are a class of drugs that aim to eliminate senescent, i.e. aged, cells in the body. Senescence is a state that cells reach over time, in which they lose their normal ability to function and no longer work as efficiently as young, healthy cells. These senescent cells can accumulate in various tissues and organs in the body and are associated with age-related diseases and aging itself.

The idea behind senolytics is to target and eliminate these aging cells to improve tissue function and slow or prevent age-related diseases. By removing the senescent cells, the remaining healthy cells could regain their normal function, thus improving overall well-being and quality of life.

Research has shown that administration of senolytics in mice resulted in increased lifespan and reduced susceptibility to age-related diseases. These promising results have greatly fueled interest in the research and development of senolytics for human use.

So far known natural substances with a senolytic effect include the flavonoids quercetin and fisetin and the alkaloid piperlongumin (from long pepper).

Possibly double action against cancer: CUDC-907 destroys “zombie cells”

The promising laboratory experiment has now shown that CUDC-907 acts “efficiently and specifically” against the zombie cells without having any harmful effects on healthy cells, the researchers involved report.

Like the British one, among others Independent reports, study co-author Salvador Macip emphasizes that the drug identified is not only a potent destroyer of old cells, but may also be effective against certain types of cancer, meaning it could have a dual effect: against cancer and at the same time against the old cells that contribute to cancer recurrence.

Researchers confident: CUDC-907 could also work against Alzheimer’s and pulmonary fibrosis

The scientists suspect that the molecule is also present in other chronic diseaseslike pulmonary fibrosis or also Alzheimer could be used to prevent the accumulation of senescent cells: “Perhaps an intensive dose of the drug would clear the brain and prevent the progression of the disease. It could also be useful in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to slow its progression, rather than aging itself,” Macip told the Independent.

The researchers hope to soon be able to carry out tests on animals – and if the results are successful, clinical studies on humans.