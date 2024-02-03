Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

The wrong message (from social media): same treatments for all skin types; thus you risk aesthetic and health damage such as dermatitis. Advice on how to prevent aging from a young age

Sera, c

anti-wrinkle rows

, exfoliating acids and other anti-aging products: in the United Kingdom, dermatologists are concerned aboutincrease of theuse of these cosmetics

among the boysespecially female, who already from the age of ten they ask parents to buy them. And in Italy? Our kids are too obsessed with aging?

Banish all blemishes and tendency towards perfection In recent years we have been recording among the very young, even in pre-pubescent agean increase in the tendency towards perfection, so much so that any type of imperfection can lead to a psychological distress – reports Dr. Laura Colonna, specialist in dermatology and head of the Clinical, Corrective and Wellbeing Dermatology Operational Unit at the Idi, Dermopathic Institute of the Immacolata Irccs in Rome –. L'obsession of these boys and girls fight aginga concept in itself out of place as a child or adolescent has a young skin with no signs of ageing. The (wrong) message coming from social mediaprimarily from TikTok, which all teenagers have need to undergo treatments, often sponsored by the influencers themselves, to have brighter skin. They come the same treatments are recommended for all skin typesObviously without worrying about the consequences, as the goal is often sales. In particular – continues the dermatologist – they go fashionable not only cosmetics enriched with vitamin A and Cbut most of all serums and acids such as glycolic acid (AHA) and salicylic acid (BHA). See also Covid today Italy, 35,360 infections and 134 deaths: bulletin 23 August

If you suffer from acne, allergies, dermatitis It should be underlined that skin is not all the same – repeats Doctor Colonna once again –. For example, the adolescent may have a dermatological disease such as acne, widespread during adolescence, which can occur for a series of reasons, including the influence of hormones which determine, among other things, a increase in the quantity and type of sebum. For this reason there are teenagers who can have one oilier skina predisposition to form comedones and other signs of acne (such as papules and pustules). Other kids have it particularly sensitive skinsuch as the so-called “atopic”, subjects with a predisposition to allergies, who, having extremely dry and reactive skin, are predisposed to dermatitis.

The risks of do-it-yourself Which risks they can run if you use cosmetics that are not suitable for your skin? Sand the dermatologist prescribes to a boy or girl with acne products based on sebum-regulating substances, both cleansing and moisturizing or enriched with vitamin A or salicylic acid h

to a therapeutic sense; if, however, they come applied on their own initiative, to prevent skin aging, you can undergo the development of irritant dermatitis or allergic contact dermatitis. These reactions can leave signs of hyperpigmentation or hypopigmentation and make the skin more susceptible to new irritations or dermatitis – – warns the expert –. It is therefore paradoxical that, in an attempt to improve appearance and prevent aging, a damage on an aesthetic and health level. See also Chest pain, with targeted CT scan -65% heart attacks and deaths

Skin care at a young age, what to do (and not to do) What do experts recommend for skin care at a young age? First of all pay more attention to skin healththerefore the dermatological examination aimed at understanding the needs of your skin and the presence of any skin pathologies such as acne, allergies, dermatitis – suggests the expert –. For those who have one healthy skin one is enough simple facial cleansing routine to be performed twice a day, morning and evening, with non-aggressive detergents

. Being of a young age, one sun protection and the use of a light moisturizer are sufficientTherefore there's no need to enrich the skin with hyaluronic acid or other substances indicated for more mature skin. In practice, thepurchase of products must be guided by advice from expert industry professionals and it doesn't have to coincide with the business what is behind the sale of products. Dr. Colonna further explains: Girls and boys must avoid using cosmetics prescribed to parents. Creams prescribed to adults can be enriched with vitamins A and C, hyaluronic acid and other substances. These, however, can be not only useless but even cause damage to the skin of younger peoplelet us remember for example perioral dermatitis. See also 'Eating disorders are becoming incurable by political choice', the outburst

How to really protect your skin against aging How to really and effectively fight skin aging? It is necessary, from a young age, to protect the skin from the sun's ultraviolet rays and avoid tanning lamps – advises the dermatologist -. So, do not expose yourself to the sun during the central hours of the day And always use sunscreenso as to protect yourself from the damage caused by ultraviolet rays. This damageIndeed, can help is skin aging be it development of skin tumors.

What type of sunscreen should you wear? Also in this case the Sunscreens are not all the same – recalls Doctor Colonna –. Starting from the assumption that protection must always be the highest, respecting the phototype of the subject and taking into account the pathologies from which it suffers, there are other aspects to consider such as, for example, protections oil free, suitable for oily, acne-prone skin, but not suitable for those with atopic skin. I am then absolutely Tanning lamps are not recommended in all stages of life since they favor the predisposition to skin blemishes and skin tumors.

Corriere della Sera also on Whatsapp. sufficient click here to subscribe to the channel and always be updated.