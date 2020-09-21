The US mourns the deceased constitutional judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, as US President Donald Trump is already planning her successor: Amy Coney Barrett. The balance of power in the Supreme Court would be turned upside down.

2020 US election : Constitutional Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg (87) dies a few weeks before the presidential election.

(87) dies a few weeks before the presidential election. US President Donald Trump wants the strict Catholic Amy Coney Barrett as replacement and new constitutional judge.

wants the strict Catholic as replacement and new constitutional judge. That takes care of the United States for mighty quarrel between Republicans and Democrats – and lets up Trumps Closing goals following a successful election.

Munich – She was the icon of liberalism in the United States: Ruth Bader Ginsburg. On Friday (September 18) it became known that the 87-year-old left-liberal lawyer had died. It’s a message that the particular Democrats literally put in shock. Because: Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a judge at the Supreme Constitutional Court, the Supreme Court.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is dead: Donald Trump wants Amy Coney Barrett to succeed him in the Supreme Court

And thus the institution that controls the interpretation of new laws with a view to the constitution. The staunch feminist had in the state body for a balance between Liberals and Conservatives taken care of.

Affirmed immediately after her death US President Donald Trumpto want to fill her post immediately.

.@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of the United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

Before the 2020 US election on November 3rd. The lawyer is considered the favorite Amy Coney Barrett – and thus the complete opposite of Ginsburg. Barrett, 48 years old, is considered a strict Catholic, is a mother of seven and has noisy New York Times in conservative circles “the reputation of a rock star”. So those circles whose voters are Trump feels particularly obliged.

Donald Trump: Amy Coney Barrett’s selection represents conservative policy goals

According to FOCUS Online it is therefore clear where the journey should go if Trump should take part in the 2020 US election re-elected and also 46th President of the USA become – towards an even more conservative one America. How Trump will also be Barrett assessed as an anti-abortionist. Just an example.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is the likely front runner to fill the Supreme Court vacancy. Here’s a look at some of the leading candidates. https://t.co/iHBfjqh0Ds – The New York Times (@nytimes) September 20, 2020

“Unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House,” he said US President in a speech at the “March for Life” at the end of January on the subject abortion said: “Every child is a sacred and precious gift from God.”

Amy Coney Barrett: Selection of Donald Trump raises concerns among Democrats

Even when it comes to immigration Barrett conceded a conservative interpretation of the laws. The Democrats want to prevent their establishment at all costs before the election in early November, but Mitch McConnell, Republican majority leader in the Senate, supports his boss – and has announced that the parliamentary chamber will vote.

The indignation of the political opponent is great. Among other things, the Democrats fear that the health reform will affect their ex-presidents Barack Obama (Obamacare) could be tipped using Barrett’s voice.

And: At the beginning of 2016, the Democrats waived a direct successor in the election year when the conservative constitutional judge Antonin Scalia died during Obama’s term in office. Donald Trump apparently does not matter. (pm)

List of rubric lists: © Patrick Semansky / dpa