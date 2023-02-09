Anti-abortion Catholics against Fedez: “The expression of thought on abortion never finds a home in Sanremo”

After the “unscheduled” staged in Sanremo by Fedez, the spokesman for about 100 associations “Tell it on the roofs” defended the minister of the Eugenia Roccella family attacked by Chiara Ferragni’s husband for his statements on the subject of abortion.

Fedez, on the Costa Smeralda stage, sang a freestyle in which he first snatched the photo of the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure, Galeazzo Bignami, and then quoted the words of Minister Eugenia Roccella: “Unfortunately, abortion is a right”.

On this point, the spokesman for the anti-abortion Catholics, Domenico Menorello took the floor: “In Sanremo, our Constitution is rightly praised, which puts freedom of thought and speech at the center, of every thought and every word, as well remembered Roberto Benigni”. Not only Benigni, but also Fedez himself cited article 21 after his non-agreed performance with Rai.

“Only one thing never finds a home at the Sanremo Festival: the expression of a thought on life, on the family, on abortion, which is not the result of the politically correct that crushes all diversity, cancels any alternative to the single dominant thought. Fedez proved it for the umpteenth time last night. Naturally, as always, paid with everyone’s money, even the millions of Italians who do not recognize themselves in his utterances ”, said Menorello, then taking the defense of minister Eugenia Roccella.

“We would just like to ask him not to forget that passage praised by his wife only the day before: `We are boxes that contain wonders. They must be opened with care´. Even children in the embrace of life are. Even the mothers who keep them. We would like to see him for once also deployed for these fragile subjects, as Minister Roccella does so courageously, to whom all our gratitude and solidarity goes”, concluded Menorello.