Necklaces, bracelets and sleeping masks that protect people from 5G cell phone networks actually emit radiation and can be harmful to health. The alert is from the Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection Agency (RIVM) of the Netherlands.

The agency advised not to use ten radiation-emitting products. Long-term exposure to radiation from these objects can cause health problems. Among the products, a children’s bracelet by the Magnetix Wellness brand, according to BBC News Brasil.

Conspiracy theories regarding 5G support the marketing of “anti-5g” products, but there is no evidence that internet networks are harmful to health.

Last year, the UK banned the sale of a R$2,557 USB flash drive that it said offered protection against the 5G.

The World Health Organization claims that 5G mobile networks are secure and are no different from 3G and 4G signals. These networks work using radio waves.

