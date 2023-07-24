Farewell to Marc Augè. French anthropologist, ethnologist, writer and philosopher. He was 87 years old. He is known for having introduced the neologism “non-place” used to indicate all those spaces that have the prerogative of not being identitarian, relational and historical. Born in Poitiers on 2 September 1935, Augé carried out ethnographic research especially in Africa and Latin America, directed the prestigious École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales in Paris, of which he was also President, and the French Institute for Development Research (IRD).

Marc Augè has dedicated many of his works to human “mobility” in the world, such as Un etnologo nel metro (1986) and the amusing Il bello della ciclismo (2008), but his international fame is linked above all to the intuition of “non-places” (Non-places. Introduction to an anthropology of supermodernity, 1992).