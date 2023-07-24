Farewell to Marc Augè. French anthropologist, ethnologist, writer and philosopher. He was 87 years old. He is known for having introduced the neologism “non-place” used to indicate all those spaces that have the prerogative of not being identitarian, relational and historical. Born in Poitiers on 2 September 1935, Augé carried out ethnographic research especially in Africa and Latin America, directed the prestigious École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales in Paris, of which he was also President, and the French Institute for Development Research (IRD).
Marc Augè has dedicated many of his works to human “mobility” in the world, such as Un etnologo nel metro (1986) and the amusing Il bello della ciclismo (2008), but his international fame is linked above all to the intuition of “non-places” (Non-places. Introduction to an anthropology of supermodernity, 1992).
“Man is a symbiotic animal – he writes – and he needs relationships inscribed in space and time, he needs “places” in which his individual identity is built through contact and thanks to the recognition of others”. Non-places are then those spaces created artificially for exchange needs, where the individual is a unit without personal identity. Think of the airports, railway stations, large shopping centres, through which millions of people converge and transit every day, without this enormous influx being able to build significant relationships. Here the individual is alone, uses impersonal codes and follows general rules of conduct. Non-places are the product of advanced modernity or, better, in Augé’s definition, of “surmodernity”: the evolution of society as a result of globalization and the overcoming of postmodernity.
