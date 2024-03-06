A new geological era was to be proclaimed in the summer. But now a commission has stopped the process. There is controversy about the beginning of the era.

On July 16, 1945, the first test of an atomic bomb took place, the Trinity test. Image: picture alliance / akg-images

DThe attempt by numerous influential scientists to proclaim a new earth epoch called the Anthropocene due to the profound environmental changes caused by humanity has failed for the time being. A committee of the International Commission for Stratigraphy (ICS), which oversees the scientific classification of earth's history, rejected the corresponding application by geologists from the so-called Anthropocene Working Group with a large majority.

This means that for the time being, the Holocene will remain the current geological epoch on Earth, beginning with the end of the last ice age almost 12,000 years ago. However, a power struggle emerged in the ICS over the question of whether the vote went properly.