AnthropicOpenAI's competitor founded by former OpenAI employees, is currently in negotiations to secure a financing worth 750 million dollars. This operation is led by Menlo Ventures, as reported by a source directly involved in the matter and interviewed by CNBC.

The hypotheses in case of success of the Anthropic financing round

If the round were successful, Anthropic's valuation would reach a considerable total value of 18.4 billion dollars, representing a nearly fourfold increase from the startup's initial valuation, which was $4.1 billion at the start of the current year. The news of this fundraiser was originally reported by The Informationbut Anthropic has decided to refrain from commenting on the matter.

These figures must be considered very high, but all this can be reasonably explained by the incredible attention that the artificial intelligence market is reaching for a few years now. In the future, the AI ​​market will probably see exponential growth, given its implications and applications in many work and non-work fields.

Google's financing of Anthropic

The company, founded in 2021 and financially supported by major industry players such as Google, Salesforce and Zoom, had previously raised a total of $750 million through two funding rounds that took place in April and May. There was also one of the financiers Google, which acquired a 10% stake in the company in one of these rounds. According to PitchBook data, Anthropic's May funding round was the largest ever in the AI ​​space at that time, even surpassing Microsoft's investment in OpenAI in January.

In October, Google has further committed up to 2 billion of dollars into Anthropic, of which $500 million has been provided as upfront liquidity, and the remaining $1.5 billion will be invested over time. In this sense, Google does not want to miss the opportunity to enter the profitable technological business, which it also has dimension – beyond the economic one – both political and corporate remarkable.

Anthropic challenges OpenAI and its ChatGPT with a new chatbot: here is Claude 2

Anthropic is responsible for the development of Claude 2a chatbot that represents a direct competition for OpenAI's ChatGPT and which has been adopted by companies like Salesforce, owned by Slack, Notion and Quora. Claude 2 stands out for its ability to summarize extended contentclocking in at around 75,000 words, comparable to the length of a book, giving users the ability to enter large amounts of data and request summaries in the form of a memo, letter, or story. This is in contrast to ChatGPT, which can handle approximately 3,000 words.

Founded by Dario Amodeiformer vice president of research at OpenAI, and by his sister Daniela Amodeiformer vice president of security and policy at OpenAI, counts Anthropic on its founding team many other prominent former members of OpenAI.

The company has also attracted attention for its chatbot, Claude 2, which was recognized by research conducted by Arthur AI as the most reliable in terms of “self-awareness”, i.e. ability to accurately assess what the chatbot knows and doesn't knowanswering only questions supported by training data.

Daniela Amodei told CNBC in July that Anthropic was at least dedicated two months into the development of its new chatbot, involving a team of 30-35 people directly involved in refining the artificial intelligence model, supported by a total of 150 people overall. She emphasized that the market is growing rapidly and that there is room for several players to succeed, given the strong demand for advanced language models and the limited capacity of the sector to satisfy it.