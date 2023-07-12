Update supports larger text files and generates improved and less “harmful” responses, says the company

A anthropogenic launched this Tuesday (July 11, 2023) Claude 2, its new generation of generative AI that aims to generate texts with “less harmful content”. According to OpenAI’s rival company, the new version provides users with improved responses and support for larger text files, in addition to being trained with more recent data.

“Think of Claude as a friendly and enthusiastic colleague or personal assistant who can be instructed in natural language to help you with many tasks”said one announcement from Anthropic this Tuesday (11.Jul).

Like the previous version (Claude 1.3), Claude 2 can also search documents, summarize, write, code and answer questions about specific topics. But Anthropic claims that the update is superior in many ways.

According to the company, Claude 2 was trained on the most recent data, using a wide range of websites, licensed third-party datasets and user data voluntarily provided since the beginning of 2023 as source. OpenAI, Claude 2 cannot search the web and has been trained to generate more accurate responses. “harmless”.

“We are iterating to improve the underlying security of Claude 2 so that it is more harmless and harder to ask to produce offensive or dangerous content”, told Anthropic. The company claims that it can detect and classify requests made to Claude as harmful and that the new version of the AI ​​was twice as good at giving harmless responses compared to Claude 1.3.

The text capacity for requests has also increased, with Claude accepting commands of up to 100,000 syllables. The company says it will now be possible to ask the AI ​​to analyze and generate texts from books and scientific articles in their entirety.

Claude 2 for Enterprise is being offered at the same price as Claude 1.3. According to Anthropic, anyone in the US and UK can start using the beta chat experience this Tuesday (July 11). He said they are working to make the technology available globally in the coming months.