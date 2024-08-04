The Colombian Anthony Zambrano did not directly qualify for the semi-final of the 400 metres flat in the athletics of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and will try again this Tuesday in the play-off.

According to the criteria of

The Guajiro sprinter came out onto the track at the Saint-denis stadium in Paris wearing the yellow jersey of the Colombia selection, But there was a detail that few noticed: Zambrano covered the Saeta brand logo.

They didn’t leave him

The runner, silver medallist in the 400 metres, is sponsored by the multinational Adidas and had said he wanted to compete with that brand, but Fedeatletismo paid Saeta to make the uniforms.

Zambrano received the shirt, but covered the sponsor’s logo. TIME He learned that this decision did not go down well with the Federation, but the athlete was not asked for an explanation, since it was known that he was going to do something, since he was prevented from competing with a shirt from the brand that sponsors him.

Lisandro Rengifo

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel