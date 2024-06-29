The Colombian athlete Anthony Zambranor he will not defend the silver medal he won in Tokyo this time in the Paris Olympic Games after not achieving the minimum mark in the 400 meters flat.

The last option I had was in eThe Cali National Championship this weekend, but he also did not go below 45 seconds, the record required to get his ticket to paris.

Empty hands

On Friday, in the semi-final, she stopped the clock at 45 seconds and 42 hundredths, making it to the final of the 400 metres, but on Saturday morning she clocked a time of 46.15 seconds.

The closest the Colombian came to achieving his goal was last year at the World Cup. Budapest, Hungary, where he achieved, in the fourth series, a time of 44 seconds and 92 hundredths.

Anthony Zambrano Photo:Colombian Olympic Committee Share

However, he was disqualified for lane invasion and, although he had made it to the semi-finals, he was eliminated.

For the same reason, Zambrano was also disqualified in the Santiago Pan American Games 2023, where he had won the bronze medal.

Zambrano lost the option and has no more chance of obtaining the minimum registration, since the classification deadline closes on June 30.