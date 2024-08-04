Colombia adds another bad news in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Anthony Zambrano withdraws from the games after qualifying for the 400-meter repechage after accusing physical problems after this Sunday’s test.

The Colombian retired after suffering problems with his left ankle, following his poor performance in the 400-meter flat race at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Zambrano was due to compete in the repechage on Monday.

He limped

The sprinter did not have a good race, finishing seventh and had the opportunity to seek a place in the semi-finals on Monday, but decided not to do so.

According to the first reports, everything indicates that the silver medalist of the Tokyo Olympics, He has a problem with his left ankle.

What’s more, when he was expected in the mixed zone for his statements, he did not stop in the Colombia zone and went straight to the Colombia locker room where he was attended to and the decision was made.

“First of all, thank God and the saints for allowing me to participate in my third Olympic Games. I am indebted to myself, my country and my department,” he wrote on social media.

And he added: “Zambrano will be here for a while and I promise you that next year we will be back with everything. And I am truly grateful to all those people who supported me. But that is how high-performance sport is when we are in shape. I hurt my left ankle, my tendons were inflamed and I had edema, but that did not stop me from fighting for the flag of my country and my department. Thank you for everything, but I am retiring from the track this year. Next year we will be back with everything.”

